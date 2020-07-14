Actor Benjamin Tan's mother in a coma and 'might leave at anytime'

Benjamin Tan with his parents. His mother (centre) is currently in a coma.
Benjamin Tan with his parents. His mother (centre) is currently in a coma.PHOTO: BENTANZX/INSTAGRAM
Published
10 hours ago
janlee@sph.com.sg

SINGAPORE - Local actor Benjamin Tan posted on Instagram on Sunday imploring his mother - currently in a coma - to wake up.

The 27-year-old, who recently starred in the Mediacorp drama My Guardian Angels, wrote in Chinese underneath a picture of him with his parents celebrating her birthday in 2018: "Mummy, don't you hate it when I post pictures of you with your 'triple chin'? I've just posted this, why don't you wake up and scold me?"

He added: "Can you really bear to leave us behind? But if you're tired... let us know. I will work hard, I will make you proud of me."

He said in the post that doctors had told him his mother "might leave at anytime" but that he was not ready to face this and missed having her around the house.

The actor told The Straits Times through his manager that his 51-year-old mother was unconscious and needed life support when she was hospitalised on July 4. She was diagnosed with a blood clot pressing on her brain stem. Though she showed signs of improvement at one point, her condition later took a turn for the worse and she has since slipped back into a coma.

Tan, who is an only child, recently bought a silky poodle named Toki, which he referred to as his mother's fur grandson in his post.

His previous post on July 8 hinted at troubles at home.

He said: "A lot of things in life happen for a reason, and sometimes entirely out of our control. The past week has been a crazy week for me as some family emergency happened.

"Yet, no matter how worried I am, I got to head to work as filming resumes and put on a smile."

Mummy 你不是最讨厌我放上网妳 triple chin的照片吗？我现在 post 了哦！妳还不起来念我吗？ 在家里，没有妳唠叨的声音，也没有人一直跟在我后面在家里走来走去。。。快点醒来好吗？你睡了好久。。。就算是去探望 ah gong, ah po 和舅舅，也该回来了吧？ 家里还等着我们一起收拾呢。。还有你的孙子 Toki 呢？你忍心抛下我们全部吗？但是。。。如果你累了，就让我们知道。。。我会加油的。。我会让您为我而感到骄傲。 医生说妳随时会走，但是我真的放不下，也很累，我只要妳回来。我很想撑着，但也很累了。 回来了，好不好？
View this post on Instagram

Mummy 你不是最讨厌我放上网妳 triple chin的照片吗？我现在 post 了哦！妳还不起来念我吗？ 在家里，没有妳唠叨的声音，也没有人一直跟在我后面在家里走来走去。。。快点醒来好吗？你睡了好久。。。就算是去探望 ah gong, ah po 和舅舅，也该回来了吧？ 家里还等着我们一起收拾呢。。还有你的孙子 Toki 呢？你忍心抛下我们全部吗？但是。。。如果你累了，就让我们知道。。。我会加油的。。我会让您为我而感到骄傲。 医生说妳随时会走，但是我真的放不下，也很累，我只要妳回来。我很想撑着，但也很累了。 回来了，好不好？

A post shared by BENJAMIN TAN 陈政序 (@bentanzx) on

 

Tan is currently working on a Channel 8 fantasy drama series which also stars Rui En and Elvin Ng.

Topics: 

Branded Content