Actor allegedly molested stewardess on Singapore flight

Taiwanese actor Tuo Chung-hua, a star of the popular movie series Yes, Sir!, was arrested after allegedly molesting a stewardess on a flight to Singapore.

The 56-year-old, whose name is also listed as To Tsung-hua, was on a China Airlines flight to Singapore last Friday when he began behaving in a drunken and disorderly manner, Taiwan's Apple Daily reported.

When a male passenger confronted him, he reportedly hurled vulgarities at him.

Afterwards, he allegedly touched a flight attendant's buttocks while asking her to bring him more alcohol.

Apple Daily reported that the stewardess later broke down and cried.

Mr Tuo's agent told the newspaper that the actor had wanted to celebrate Chinese New Year, and had spoken in a loud voice as he was "excited". The agent claimed that Mr Tuo had not molested the stewardess.

Mr Tuo later recorded a clip of himself apologising and uploaded it online. In the 50-second video, he acknowledged that he "may have done some things that affected other people" while on the flight, and explained that he had simply been very happy, as Chinese New Year was approaching.



He said in Mandarin: "I may have had a little too much to drink. This really was unacceptable. I hope it won't affect everybody's mood for the new year.

"I hereby apologise to those I have affected, I did not have any ill intention of harassing you all. I hope she can forgive me."

Apple Daily later reported that China Airlines confirmed a passenger was drunk on the flight, and that the captain had reported the situation to the authorities in Singapore for security reasons.

The police told The Straits Times yesterday that they were alerted to a case of outrage of modesty that took place at 6.57pm last Friday on board a flight bound for Singapore.

The police arrested a 56-year-old man in relation to the case when the plane landed and are investigating the incident.

Mr Tuo, who has acted in acclaimed shows like Lust, Caution and Crystal Boys, won the Golden Bell Award in 2005 for his role in the TV series Love's Lone Flower.