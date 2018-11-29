Aaron Kwok having a second child?

HONG KONG • Is pop star Aaron Kwok's wife expecting again?

His wife, model Moka Fang, sparked speculation of another pregnancy after she appeared at a charity dinner in Hong Kong recently looking plumper and with a slightly bigger belly.

Kwok seemed to have hinted so when he attended an activity organised by an insurance company on Tuesday evening.

When he said that he jogged at least three to four times a week, he was asked by journalists whether his wife was unable to accompany him in his exercises because of her reported pregnancy.

Kwok was speechless for a short while before he replied: "I can't say for now, but it will be soon. And thanks, everyone, for the blessings."

He then added: "For happy occasions, give me some time and I will make a personal announcement."

He also thanked reporters who congratulated him later.

According to online news site ET today, this was Kwok's tacit acknowledgement that he is expecting a second child, but is waiting for the customary three months before announcing the pregnancy.

Kwok, 53, and Fang, 31, tied the knot in April last year and welcomed a baby girl in September last year.

There have been rumours of them expecting a second child since September this year.

Fang said in an interview less than a year after giving birth to her daughter that she and Kwok would try for a second child and hoped it would be a boy.

Kwok has appeared in two movies this year - fantasy flick The Monkey King 3 and crime thriller Project Gutenberg with Chow Yun Fat.