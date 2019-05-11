A timely play, $12 cocktails and yummy dishes

Tune in to Life Picks, a weekly podcast by The Straits Times, in which we highlight the best films, concerts, restaurants and arts events.

This week, Melissa Sim hosts colleague Anjali Raguraman, who talks about snagging $12 cocktails at the Singapore Cocktail Festival, which ends tomorrow; and Eunice Quek, who chats about the exclusive dishes at Violet Oon's newest outlet at Jewel.

Akshita Nanda also speaks about the latest Pangdemonium play, This Is What Happens To Pretty Girls, written by Ken Kwek in response to the #MeToo movement. It is on at the Drama Centre until May 26.