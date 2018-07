Nile Rodgers, the guitarist and founding member of disco band Chic, got back to his busking roots in London last Saturday, delighting fans with stripped-down versions of some of his best-known songs.

Wearing a white beret, the 65-year-old said playing on the streets of New York was how his career had started, and he performed Chic tunes Good Times and Le Freak.

He was appearing at an event to mark International Busking Day in Wembley, north-west London.