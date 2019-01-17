A different look at Kevin Hart in his new mover, The Upside

Kevin Hart is an ex-convict who becomes the live-in caregiver of a wealthy quadriplegic played by Bryan Cranston in The Upside.
Alison de Souza In Los Angeles

Kevin Hart is still courting controversy over whether or not he will host next month's Oscars, but there is good news for the star this week: His new movie, The Upside, topped the American box office last weekend.

The actor and comedian spoke to The Straits Times and other press in Los Angeles about the film in October.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on January 17, 2019, with the headline 'A different look at Kevin Hart'. Print Edition | Subscribe
