A chance to wine and dine in style at Margaret River festival

Home to more than a fifth of Australia's premium wines and finest produce, Margaret River truly presents the cream of the crop to its visitors.

And one lucky Straits Times subscriber will get the opportunity to taste the best of what the area has to offer during the Western Australia Gourmet Escape festival, a 10-day event running from Nov 8 to 17 across Swan Valley, Perth and Margaret River.

The hub of this culinary extravaganza is the Gourmet Village nestled in the beautiful Leeuwin Estate Winery in Margaret River.

There, visitors will be invited to sample artisan dishes from more than 150 local producers and wineries, try whipping up fresh plates of gnocchi or ricotta during cooking workshops, and be inspired by the culinary prowess of world-class celebrity chefs.

Succeeding the likes of Curtis Stone and Nigella Lawson, this year's showcase of culinary talent will feature distinguished chefs such as Momofuku's David Chang and triple Michelin-star winner Marco Pierre White.

The winner can also look forward to a gourmet barbecue feast hosted by renowned Australian wood-oven chefs, exquisite dining experiences at a variety of pop-up restaurants and bars, as well as beach parties promising panoramic views of sunsets.

The winner will receive a four-day (Nov 15 to 18) package for two worth $10,000, which includes two return economy flights from Singapore to Perth on Singapore Airlines, three nights' accommodation at four-star hotel Stay Margaret River and tickets to three of the festival's events.

The package also includes exclusive access to the Singapore Airlines Escape Garden, a specially designated lounge in the Gourmet Village for visitors to wind down with a selection of fine wines, compliments of the airline's bar.

