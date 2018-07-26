A bright idea by a dance troupe

A special mix of shifting light, optical illusion and dance makes performance troupe Momix shine.

This presentation, titled Light Reigns, involves dancers moving in a dark stage with shooting beams of light shone in various directions and in different formations.

Momix is a company of dancer-illusionists known for its inventive use of light effects, costumes, props, music, movement and choreography to create visual theatre .

It has said that its goal " is for audiences to sit back, enjoy the magic and take in the optical confusion".

Light Reigns makes its New York City premiere at The Joyce Theatre. It is part of a mixed bill that includes acclaimed works from the company's almost 40-year history.

Opening night was on Tuesday, and shows will run until Aug 12.