A balance of screen and offline time

"Is it true that Silicon Valley tech executives don't let their kids use screens?"

I was on the east coast of the United States, speaking with parents and, once again, was asked the question I cannot seem to escape.

I have observed with curiosity the ongoing buzz about how Silicon Valley parents - particularly those who are technology executives and investors - keep their children off screens. These stories tend to create low-grade anxiety as well as parent-shaming aimed at those who let their kids use screens.

Over the past 15 years, I have worked as an educational consultant focused on executive-functioning issues with tweens and teens in an office about 8km from Google, Facebook and Apple's main campuses.

It is no secret that social media and technology use have become a hot topic, especially because there has been little research into the relationship between teens' technology and social media use and long-term brain development and mental wellness.

The National Institutes of Health in the United States recently launched the Adolescent Brain Cognitive Development study, which will track more than 11,000 teens to investigate factors that influence young people, including the impact of screen use on brain development.

There's no way you can say 'no' to screens. It's not possible. They'll be at a huge disadvantage in their lives if they have no experience with this type of technology. MR MIKE POPEK, who worked at Google for nearly 14 years in management, on why he allows his three children - aged nine, seven and three - to have some screen time

Research has linked digital media use to poorer sleep quality and duration, which, as sleep researcher Matthew Walker notes in his book Why We Sleep, can easily affect focus, mood and mental well-being.

After spending the past year travelling to more than 35 cities in the US consulting with schools on social media, technology and student wellness issues, as well as visiting schools in Silicon Valley, I have found it is a fallacy that most parents working in technology want their kids to live completely screen-free lives.

It may be easier to keep younger children from using screens, but the Silicon Valley parents I interviewed agreed that it is not realistic once children are of schoolgoing age. Instead, they are focused on finding ways to make sure their kids have healthy experiences online and in real life.

Mr Loren Cheng, director of product management for Facebook Messenger Kids, has three children - a fifth-grader, a second-grader and a preschooler. He lets them use technology to promote creation, collaboration or communication.

His second-grader loves Minecraft and recently used online video tutorials to build an elaborate castle with underground traps. His fifth-grader messages him in the afternoon when he is still at work, conversations he is not sure they would have otherwise.

These activities point to an often overlooked distinction in how and when technology is used.

For instance, a child passively staring at a screen is different from one who is actively communicating with a grandparent via FaceTime or using online tools for creative projects.

For younger kids, strict guidelines can be critical. But as children get older, it is important for parents to fix times for them to be offline.

Monitoring apps such as Bark or OurPact work best in concert with conversations around use, not in lieu of them.

Of course, what works for one family might not work for another. But it is often more effective to put rules in place rather than to cut back on screen time once a child has developed screen habits.

Another good option is to provide steps for incremental usage, say, starting with a flip-phone and then moving to a smartphone, or creating an environment in which access to a smartphone or screen is the exception rather than the default.

Mr Mike Popek, who worked at Google for nearly 14 years in management, and his wife have three children, aged nine, seven and three.

His older children are allowed an hour of screen time a night on the computer in the living room, but only after homework is done and dinner has been served. The family makes no distinction between educational videos and interactive experiences and scrolling through information online during that hour.

"There's no way you can say 'no' to screens. It's not possible," he says. "They'll be at a huge disadvantage in their lives if they have no experience with this type of technology."

Ms Melanie Wendt, a school therapist at a public middle school in Silicon Valley, deals with these issues at work and at home.

The students she sees spend much of their time on their phones and playing video games.

She and her husband established boundaries for their own boys, aged 10 and eight.

Her older son has an iPad, which he uses one to two hours a week, and the boys have an Xbox. But they are not allowed to play shooting video games, instead spending time on Fifa and other sports games.

She feels the most important strategy to promote healthy online and real-life experiences is to be consistent.

She found that her sons are more aware of their own screen use and that of others. They will notice when they are out eating dinner and everyone at a table near them is engrossed in their phones. "I feel like I've raised awareness," she says.

She thinks it does not make sense to take a draconian approach to limiting technology use. "By cutting something out of their life, it makes it more interesting. That's why we decided not to completely take it away," she adds.

Helping children and teens create consistent, compartmentalised time offline is key, though what that looks like can differ depending on children's ages and their susceptibility to overusing technology.

Keeping phones out of the bedroom at night and tracking, monitoring and shutting down usage with tools such as Apple's Screen Time or Google's Family Link can create consistent structure and conversations around awareness.

To help tweens and teens become more aware, I recommend parents require kids to do a little research before downloading any new apps or opening new online accounts.

Who created the app? Have there been any recent related scandals in the news? Can they find out anything about the app's data privacy and cyber security issues?

This process of investigation can help kids reflect on how and where they should spend time online. And it is no less applicable for apps that are marketed as educational, as the FBI recently warned.

As Instagram's Mr Dan Zigmond, a father of two teen daughters who have smartphones, puts it: "The basic issues around parenting and... helping kids make healthy choices are kind of the same."

WASHINGTON POST