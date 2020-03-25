8 ways to pamper yourself and your kids at Delfi Orchard

Entering parenthood often involves making a big lifestyle change for those juggling both career and family. But this does not mean always putting the needs of your children ahead of your own, which may result in neglecting your own well-being.

After all, you cannot be the best parent that you can be for them, if you are not feeling up to mark. When you are too tired and stressed, it can be difficult to raise your energy level to match your children’s, or even make yourself feel pumped up about preparing for a family outing.

So it pays to invest in your own well-being to take care of yourself first, so you can do the same for your loved ones.

Ms Aimee Danielson, director of the Women’s Mental Health Program at MedStar Georgetown University Hospital in Washington, DC, puts forward an example that sums it up best. She says: “The question I ask mums is, ‘If you were choosing a child-care provider, and you had a choice between someone who seemed stressed, tired and overwhelmed versus someone who seemed rested, contented, happy and healthy, who would you want for your kids?’ If you can’t do it for yourself, do it for your kids.”

An ideal one-stop destination to enjoy a little “me-time” to attend to your self-care needs while keeping your children engaged in enriching activities is Delfi Orchard.

Not only are there various enrichment centres for your children to pick up new skills, there is a plethora of beauty and wellness outlets where you can pamper yourself, so that you’ll emerge refreshed and rejuvenated. Plus, its location at the edge of Orchard Road away from the hustle and bustle provides a more relaxing environment for you to truly unwind.

Check out these eight places in Delfi Orchard for your beauty, wellness and children’s needs:

1) Aqua Hair Korean Salon



PHOTO: AQUA HAIR KOREAN SALON



The salon has grown in popularity for its hairstyling services since it opened in December 2011. It was established with the vision of providing excellent hair services in a cosy environment by experienced hairstylists who are dedicated to their craft.

Customers can expect a wide spectrum of customised hair services, including their signature Korean C- and S-curl perms (from $280++), volume rebonding, hair treatments and colouring. Find the perfect fix for a party night out, an important meeting or simply because you deserve to look your best at all times.

STORE INFO

Unit: #03-16

Operating hours: 10:30am to 7:30pm (Monday to Friday) and 11am to 6pm (Saturday and Sunday).

Tel: 6732-8011

Email: ask@aquahair.sg

Website: https://aquahair.sg

2) Aura & Miracles



PHOTO: AURA & MIRACLES



This is where you can look forward to some of the most technologically advanced methods, which are approved by the United States’ Food and Drug Administration, to improve and rejuvenate your skin.

Some of the skincare treatments available include the revolutionary LPG LipoMassage, EndermoLift and NewApeel DiamondTone.

There is also the NewApeel DiamondTone treatment, dubbed “The Lunchtime Peel” as you can resume regular activities right after this procedure without experiencing redness, irritation and particle contamination. This treatment costs $68 for a limited time only. Get two additional treatments by signing up for any package. Visit https://www.auramiracles.com/bookings-checkout/new-a-peel-diamond-dermabrasion for more info.

STORE INFO

Unit: #05-13

Operating hours: 11.30am to 8:30pm (Monday to Friday) and 9.30am to 6.30pm (Saturday). Closed on Sundays and public holidays.

Tel: 6333-8707, 9177-8633

Email: auramiraclessg@gmail.com

Website: https://www.auramiracles.com

3) Clay Cove



PHOTO: CLAY COVE



Help your children enhance their creativity, spatial intelligence and fine motor skill development, and explore the unique properties of clay in a fun way at this pottery making centre.

Its unique curriculum focuses on creativity-development and learning outcomes that helps to harness children’s creativity, promote their thinking skills and enhance socio-emotional development.

Its Foundation Pottery Course comprises four sessions, during which each child will acquire basic skills in working with clay, learn two techniques (pinching and modelling) and gain an insight to the pottery making process. The course fee is $180 and it includes costs for the curriculum, clay, glazes and two firing processes.

STORE INFO

Unit: #04-05

Operating hours: 11am to 7pm (Tuesday to Sunday)

Tel: 6733-8129

Email: enquiry@claycove.com

Website: www.claycove.com

4) Facia Ginza Singapore



PHOTO: FACIA GINZA SINGAPORE



Having a slim and sharp jaw line is often deemed an ideal feature, especially for those who are beauty conscious, but how can that be achieved without any invasive treatments?

At this skincare centre, you’ll be able to experience a unique treatment that has gained widespread acclaim in Tokyo and around Asia. The multi-award-winning beauty salon is known for its Signature Small Face Care, which is developed by a team of osteopathic doctors. It involves a process of stimulating bones through muscle to promote blood circulation and the discharge of waste substances from the skin. This treatment has claimed visible results from a single session, helping customers get closer to attaining a V-shaped face, restore facial symmetry, reduce facial sagging and more.

STORE INFO

Unit: #04-20

Operating hours: 10.30am to 8pm (Monday to Friday) and 10.30am to 7pm (Saturday and Sunday).

Tel: 8588-2563

Website: https://facia.com.sg

5) Ribbons N Craft



PHOTO: RIBBONS N CRAFT



Ever needed to patch something on your clothing but didn’t know how to? Visit this craft shop with, or without, your child to learn how to sew and create practical items for daily use, whether it’s fixing a loose button or replacing a zipper. You can also learn the craft of decoupage — an art form where paper napkins are glued on various mediums to create simple decorations.

With classes for children aged six to 12 years old, Ribbons N Craft is also conducting an hour-long fabric coin purse workshop on how to create your own stylish and personalised purse at $15 per participant.

Pre-registration is required and materials will be provided.

STORE INFO

Unit: #03-07

Operating hours: 11am to 5pm daily (Prior booking of workshops required)

Tel: 9721-1629

Website: https://www.facebook.com/ribbonscraftdecoupage/

6) The Body Firm



PHOTO: THE BODY FIRM



This beauty centre has been known to provide some of the best holistic body sculpting and shaping treatments with its bespoke approach since 2007.

Its signature treatments include top-quality shaping and contouring services, permanent hair removal, and cellulite cupping and massage to help customers meet their expectations.

First-time customers will receive two award-winning slimming treatments that claim to offer immediate visible results within the same session for only $68 (U.P. $598). Select any two treatments out of these four: TBF Toning, Tripollar Radio Frequency, I-LIPO and Adeline V Body Contouring. Terms and conditions apply. Visit The Body Firm for more details.

STORE INFO

Unit: #01-04

Operating hours: 10am to 8.30pm (Monday to Saturday) and 10am to 6pm (Sunday). Closed on public holidays.

Tel: 6838-0331

Email: hello@thebodyfirm.com.sg

Website: http://www.thebodyfirm.com.sg

7) Visage the Salon



PHOTO: VISAGE THE SALON



Going to different places for your hair and body needs may not be an efficient use of your time. So why not head to a single place that can attend to everything you need? At Visage, expect a complete range of beauty services ranging from spa packages to full hair-dressing services.

Look forward to personalised and professional spa and beauty treatments all under one roof, as you relax and leave it the capable and professional stylists and aestheticians to transform your mood. There’s no doubt that you’ll leave with a spring in your step.

For a limited time, make an appointment to get a hair wash, hair styling cut, scalp treatment, hair treatment and blow dry for just $68 (U.P. $180) from Monday to Friday, 10am to 7pm. Terms and conditions apply.

STORE INFO

Unit: #02-11/12/13/14

Operating hours: 10am to 8pm (Monday to Friday) and 10am to 7pm (Saturday). Closed on Sundays.

Tel: 6735-6357

Whatsapp: 9040-8004

Email: dominic@visage.com.sg

Website: http://www.visage.com.sg

8) The Wiz Korean Hair Salon



PHOTO: THE WIZ KOREAN HAIR SALON



This is just the place to be if you’ve always wanted to try the latest hairstyles of your favourite K-Drama stars.

The Wiz Korean Hair Salon offers a wide range of high-quality services and treatments such as haircuts, perming, hair colouring and rebonding, for men and women. It is dedicated to keeping abreast of the latest and most popular hairstyles, so you can trust that you’ll get the trendiest looks when you drop by for a hair makeover.

For a limited time, get a Korean Volume Rebonding or Digital Perm treatment at 20 per cent off, and a men’s haircut and perm for just $180 (U.P. $300).

STORE INFO

Unit: #04-28

Operating hours: 11am to 8pm (Tuesday to Friday) and 11am to 7.30pm (Saturday and Sunday). Closed on Mondays.

Tel: 8328-8865

Email: wisdom8411@gmail.com

Website: http://thewizhair.com

Delfi Orchard is located at 402 Orchard Rd, Singapore 238876.