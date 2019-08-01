8 Uniquely Singapore activities with wildlife that you will “otter-ly” love

They are probably Singapore’s most famous family, with fans flying in from all over the world just to catch a glimpse of them rolling on grassy fields or frolicking in reservoirs.

Bear a love like no “otter” for these adorable mammals and other local wildlife? You’re in luck.

To celebrate National Day, Singapore Zoo, Jurong Bird Park and River Safari have a host of locally themed activities for the entire month of August. One of them involves a keeper’s chit-chat with the nation’s beloved aquatic mustelids.

1. Meet fellow furry “Singaporeans”



Clockwise from top left: Asian small-clawed otter, oriental pied hornbill, lesser mousedeer, and crab-eating macaque. PHOTOS: WILDLIFE RESERVES SINGAPORE



No luck spotting the famed Bishan otters? Make your way to the Singapore Zoo instead to watch Asian small-clawed otters at play. The intelligent critters will deftly solve puzzle feeders to unlock tasty treats and reveal a National Day message.

Otters Playtime

Where: Singapore Zoo, Otter Exhibit

Dates: Aug 3, 4, 8, 9, 10, 11 and 12

Time: 1.45pm

Interested to learn more about other native species in Singapore? Join a cosy chit-chat session with a mousedeer keeper, who will share more about these mammals in this interactive feeding session.

Mousedeer Keeper’s Chit-Chat

Where: Singapore Zoo, Fragile Forest Biodome

Dates: Aug 3, 4, 8, 9, 10, 11 and 12

Time: 11.15am

You’ve probably seen macaques but how much do you know about our local primates? Now, watch them get up to monkey business as they unlock treats in this animal enrichment session.

Macaque Playtime

Where: River Safari, Macaque Exhibit

Dates: Aug 3, 4, 8, 9, 10, 11 and 12

Time: 2.30pm

Take your wildlife experience to the next level with a rare glimpse of the oriental pied hornbill, a bird species that made a surprising comeback after its supposed extinction here in 1855. Meet Sally the oriental pied hornbill and her keepers, as they share more about our feathered friends’ natural history in Singapore.

Meet our Singaporean Hornbill

Where: Jurong Bird Park, opposite Tram Station 1

Dates: Aug 3, 4, 8, 9, 10, 11 and 12

Time: 2.30pm



Archerfish have spot-on aiming skills. PHOTO: WILDLIFE RESERVES SINGAPORE



Did you know River Safari also has their own “firing squad” like the Fire of Joy display at National Day Parades? Watch as the archerfish skillfully shoots down target boards with jets of water to unravel a National Day message.

Ready! Aim! Shoot!

Where: River Safari, Mary River Exhibit

Date: Aug 3, 4, 8, 9, 10, 11 and 12

Time: 10.30am

2. Reignite the kampung spirit



Get to know our animal neighbours and redeem an exclusive animal pin. PHOTO: WILDLIFE RESERVES SINGAPORE



Relive the good old days when the neighbourhood used to be like one big family at the “Love Your Neighbours” booths, located at the Singapore Zoo, River Safari and Jurong Bird Park. Get to know a diverse range of wildlife neighbours that share the same kampung (village) as us, such as the Asian small-clawed otter, crab-eating macaque and oriental pied hornbill.

Check out the specimens on display, chat with volunteers and join the activities at the booths. Plus, take a photo at a wildlife neighbour’s exhibit and receive an exclusive animal pin at any “Love Your Neighbours” booth, while stocks last.

“Love Your Neighbours” family activity booth

Dates: Aug 3, 4, 8, 9, 10, 11 and 12

Times:

- 10am to 4pm (Singapore Zoo and Jurong Bird Park)

- 10.30am to 4.30pm (River Safari)

Where:

- Outside the Singapore Zoo retail shop

- River Safari entrance

- Jurong Bird Park, outside Penguin Coast

3. Watch animals fly the flag high for National Day



Wildlife inhabitants display their patriotic spirit by unveiling special National Day messages. PHOTO: WILDLIFE RESERVES SINGAPORE



Our wildlife inhabitants display their patriotic spirit by unveiling special National Day messages and more at exclusive National Day Animal Presentations. The performers: A mischievous sea lion at the Splash Safari, friendly canines and other four-legged stars at the Animal Friends Show, amazingly agile critters at the Rainforest Fights Back Show, and birds that whoosh past like F16 fighter jets at the High Flyer Show.

Animals in action!

Where: Singapore Zoo (various locations) and Jurong Bird Park (Pools Amphitheatre)

Dates: Aug 3, 4, 8, 9, 10, 11 and 12

Show schedules: www.wrs.com.sg/sg54

4. Snap a photo with an adorable Ah Meng mascot



Get a group photo with a cute mascot of the zoo’s loveable and most famous orangutan Ah Meng. PHOTO: WILDLIFE RESERVES SINGAPORE



Take photos with the Zoo’s mascot, who is named after the park icon affectionately known as Ah Meng!

Fun facts: The original Ah Meng passed away at the ripe old age of 48. The current Ah Meng is eight years old and now follows in her grandmother’s footsteps. Both grandmother and granddaughter share a striking resemblance, have similar affable personalities, and a penchant for durian and cleanliness.

Celebrate with Ah Meng!

Where: Singapore Zoo Entrance Courtyard

When: Available daily at 10.30am and 3.30pm on weekdays and non-public holidays only

5. Feast on local delights



Indulge in an all-you-can-eat buffet, with local favourites like Singapore laksa. PHOTO: WILDLIFE RESERVES SINGAPORE



Indulge in a favourite Singaporean pastime — eating — while surrounded by wildlife. Tuck into a buffet that boasts unbeatable value and delectable dishes such as chicken rice, Singapore laksa, mee goreng and Hainanese steamed chicken. The free-ranging orangutan exhibit is close by, so you can pop over to spot Ah Meng amongst the trees before or after your meal.

All You Can Eat Buffet – Local Delights Galore

Where: Singapore Zoo, Ah Meng Pavilion

Dates: Aug 9 to 12

Time: 11.30am to 2.30pm (last seating at 2pm)

Price: $19 per adult, $12 per child (six to 12 years old, free admission for children below the age of six)

6. Explore the Singapore Zoo before opening hours



Make new feathered friends at the Bird Discovery Tour. PHOTO: WILDLIFE RESERVES SINGAPORE



Register for a free guided morning stroll at the Singapore Zoo before it opens its gates to the rest of the public. Keep your eyes peeled for native early birds such as the spotted wood owl and straw-headed bulbul. Limited to 30 pax a day. Normal admission charges to Singapore Zoo applies. Visit bit.ly/zoonaturewalk19 to register.

Nature Walk in Singapore Zoo

Where: Singapore Zoo, outside the retail shop

Dates: Aug 17, 18, 24, 25 and 31

Time: 7.30am to 9am

Looking for more guided wildlife tours? There are other paid programmes such as the Bird’s Eye Tour that allows participants to fly a raptor, meet a “chick nanny” (a keeper who takes care of eggs and hand-raises the baby birds) and snuggle up to Sally the oriental pied hornbill. Or sign up for the all-new Bird Discovery Tour to unearth Asia’s most diverse and endangered songbirds, and score an exclusive feeding session with them.



Bird's Eye Tour. PHOTO: WILDLIFE RESERVES SINGAPORE



Bird’s Eye Tour

Where: Jurong Bird Park

When: Daily at 11.45am

Price: $98 per adult, $65 per child (Friends of Wildlife members get a 20 per cent discount)

Bird Discovery Tour

Where: Jurong Bird Park

Dates: Aug 1 to 31

Time: 2.30pm, 3.30pm and 4.30pm

Price: $54 for two adults (special National Day Promotion; U.P. $38 per adult)

7. Celebrate all creatures big and small at Circle of Life Festival



Catch The Lion King inspired themed tram and performance. PHOTO: WILDLIFE RESERVES SINGAPORE



Can’t get enough of the all-new Disney movie — The Lion King? Meet the animals that inspired the beloved characters in the big screen production at Singapore Zoo’s Circle of Life Festival. The family-friendly festival also features themed trams through the Wild Africa section; interactive storytelling performances and a special Circle of Life tour that allows you to feed a cheetah and watch a lion tug.

Snap a fun shot at the event’s photo points and upload it on Instagram with the hashtags #ZooCircleofLife and #SingaporeZoo. The photo points are open daily from Aug 1 to 31.

Circle of Life Festival

Where: Singapore Zoo, Wild Africa (Starting point)

Dates: Aug 1 to 12 (Weekends and public holidays only)

Time: 11am and 4pm

Performance/photo points:

- Opposite Tram Station 4

- Garden with a View

- Frozen Tundra

Circle of Life Tour

Where: Singapore Zoo

Dates: Aug 1 to 31 (Wednesday/Saturday/Sunday)

Time: 10.30am

Price: $98 per adult, $65 per child

8. Keep Singapore clean and “otter-ly” green



If the Asian small-clawed otter can recycle, so can you! PHOTO: WILDLIFE RESERVES SINGAPORE



Watch “Once Upon A River” – a riveting show that highlights the ill effects of trash in the environment and feature a recycling demonstration by the Asian small-clawed otters.

Once Upon A River

Where: River Safari, Boat Plaza

Dates: Aug 3, 4, 8, 9, 10, 11 and 12

Time: 11.30am, 2.30pm* and 4.30pm

*(2.30pm timeslot for public holidays and weekends only)

Get closer to wildlife with these National Day deals



PHOTO: WILDLIFE RESERVES SINGAPORE



From Aug 1 to 31, local residents (Singapore citizens, permanent residents, employment pass holders, dependent pass and long-term visit pass holders) can buy a second admission ticket (adult/child) to the Singapore Zoo, River Safari or Jurong Bird Park at 54 per cent of the original price with every paying adult.

To thank our senior citizens for their contribution to the nation, WRS will be offering a discount on their Friends of Wildlife Senior Citizen membership. From Aug 1 to 31, local residents aged 60 and above can sign up for the membership at just $54 per year (usual price: $95 per year). You will also receive a Wildlife Canvas Bag and an exclusive National Day pin, while stocks last. Register on-site at the Membership Services Centre.

Terms and conditions apply for all.



All aboard the Mandai Express for a quicker journey to the Zoo. PHOTO: WILDLIFE RESERVES SINGAPORE



It is now easier to zip to the Singapore Zoo and River Safari with the convenience of the daily Mandai Shuttle (Mandaishuttle.sg) from Khatib MRT Station or the Mandai Express service from the heartlands (Bedok, Sengkang, Tampines). Heading to Jurong Bird Park instead? Take the East-West MRT line bound for Tuas Link to Boon Lay MRT Station. Then hop onto bus 194 from the connected bus interchange.

Visit www.wrs.com.sg/sg54 for more details on National Day celebrations at the Singapore Zoo, River Safari and Jurong Bird Park.