5 ways ‘adulting’ changes your relationship with Mum

A mother’s love is like the sun — illuminating our days and suffusing our lives with warmth and comfort.

But — blame it on growing pains — many of us have, in some way or another, taken our mothers for granted at one point or another as we mark key milestones in our lives.

From the time you left school, entered the workforce and met your big 3-0 milestone, her constant meddling in your affairs may have felt overbearing, and left you hot and bothered, even though she was simply being concerned about you.

You longed to escape to enjoy your fledgling independence under a different sky.

But as you shoulder new responsibilities, such as mounting bills, increasing workload, marriage plans, purchasing your first home and having your first child, you start seeing Mum in a new light, as you finally “level up” to the various stages of adult life that she has been through.

Here’s looking back at the five ways how “adulting” has changed your relationship with your mum. Now that’s something to think about when you celebrate Mother’s Day.

She becomes your friend

You may still be a footloose and fancy-free millennial, but being more mature now, you’ve got serious priorities. So although you may have resisted heeding her advice (especially on dating) in the past, you find her views and opinions on a myriad of topics so invaluable now.

Most of all, you need her listening ear and reassuring hug when life gets tough — it feels good to know that Mum will always have your back.

When I was young, my mother was always my biggest supporter and protector. Now, she’s also my best friend and confidante, someone who is always there for me, and whose advice I can always trust. Ms Rachel Tan, 24

You start to mirror her.

First-time parents can attest to this: like it or not, we share many similarities with our mothers, especially in parenting.

Having a baby gives you a unique perspective of a mother’s sacrifice, as you gain first-hand experience of all the challenges your mum has been through when raising you. You start to understand and appreciate her even more.

You may soon find yourself mirroring her parenting style (including the traits that you used to find annoying) and looking to her for guidance on how to care for your child.

“Motherhood has humbled me and taught me to be a better daughter. Every moment and milestone in my journey as a new Mum is a constant reminder of how my mother selflessly cared for me through all those years till today. Ms Ratna Ramli, 27

You long to come home to her.

It’s ironic. In your younger days, you would rather spend most of your time hanging out with friends and returning home late.

But now that you have gotten married and flown the coop (or for those who still live with parents but spend most of the day in office), you treasure your time with her so much more and long to come home to your Mum, flop onto the comfy old couch and savour her piping hot, home-cooked dishes.

My Dad always says that there's nothing like eating at home. I didn't use to believe him, but I do now. Mum’s home-cooked food may not be as flavourful as food from restaurants, but it just tastes better. I guess maybe it's because it's made with love? Mr Bryant Chan, 27

Your roles get reversed.

You probably never paid much attention to your mother’s health, until one day she returns with a health report that has one or more raised indicators. Gripped by worry, you accompany her to the doctor for a follow-up visit — and it starts to dawn upon you that your superwoman Mum is mortal and not as invincible as you had imagined.

In a reversal of roles, you take charge of planning her medical consultations and become responsible for reminding her to take her medications on time every day.

A health scare will jolt you into action and prompt you to reflect on how much your Mum means to you, and how afraid you are of losing her.

My Mum is in her mid-60s and she’s been experiencing more health issues lately, such as high blood pressure and other aches and pains. I want to give her the best medical care so that she can age gracefully. Mr Gavin Tan, 36

You show your appreciation to her more than before.

As you mature, you will start to see and appreciate your mum for who she really is — a flawed human being, far from perfect, who nevertheless tried the best she could to raise her children.

You begin to empathise with her limitations and the struggles she faced as a young woman, as she made her way through a confusing and demanding world.

My Mum is all things good to me: selflessness, comfort, provision, strength and kindness. Now that I can afford it, I like to give her gifts to remind her that she is special and to thank her for her unceasing dedication. Ms Joanne Teo, 26

Mother's Day on May 12 is the perfect time to show your appreciation by showering her with some extra tender loving care to make her feel like the star she is.

Swarovski’s Mother’s Day 2019 Collection features affordable luxury jewellery and accessories that vary from minimalist styles to intricately detailed designs.

Designed with clean lines, sculptural sun-inspired silhouettes and sophisticated palette of white, blue and yellow, the collection will make the perfect, timeless gift that your mum will love.