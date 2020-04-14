5 Things to do today

1. WATCH: Singapore Chinese Orchestra's past concerts

The Singapore Chinese Orchestra (SCO) has introduced the #DabaoSCO series, in which full-length versions of some of its past concerts are put up on its Facebook and YouTube pages.

New concerts are released every Friday. For example, last Friday, SCO uploaded a performance titled Korea, New Waves, which was originally performed in September 2016 at the SCO Concert Hall.

SCO has also launched a #roomformusic series on Facebook that sees its musicians recording themselves as they play in their own personal spaces.

2. TRY: Recipes from top New South Wales chefs

Some of the top chefs from the Australian state of New South Wales are sharing recipes over Instagram.

For example, Mitch Orr (@instakrill), the head chef at Sydney's CicciaBella restaurant, renowned for his pasta dishes, has been posting step-by-step recipes to dishes such as rigatoni alla vodka, bolognese (top and above) and carbonara.

Danielle Alvarez (@daniellemariealvarez), head chef at the restaurant Fred's in Paddington, who is known for her careful approach to sustainable and local produce, is sharing recipes to dishes such as chicken paillard with sage and brown butter, as well as cinnamon rolls.

Troy Rhoades-Brown (@troymuse), chef-owner of Hunter Valley's Muse Restaurant, is also sharing how to make salt-baked pork belly and sourdough flatbread.

3. WATCH: Money Heist

A unexpected global hit, this Spanish crime series, which revolves around a group of daring bank robbers, has been holding millions hostage, that is, to their screens.

Part four, with eight episodes, was released on Netflix on April 3, and has kept audiences on the edge of their seats.

In a recent interview with The Straits Times, Spanish actress Belen Cuesta said: "This is a series that has really good female characters, not just because they are kick-a**. They have emotional development that is interesting and important and all the women on the show are so different from one another."

4. WATCH: Past AIA Singapore Premier League matches

On April 14, 1996, Singapore's first professional football league, the S-League, was officially launched by then Prime Minister Goh Chok Tong at the National Stadium with a 50,000-strong crowd.

5. READ: The first Harry Potter book for free

The first book in the Harry Potter series - Harry Potter And The Philosopher's Stone - is free as an e-book and audiobook for the whole of this month.

The audiobook is available in English, Spanish, French, Italian, German and Japanese.

To access the English version, which is narrated by English actor Stephen Fry, go to https://adbl.co/3eiYqEI. You can also read the e-book through the Overdrive app.

