5 Things to do today

1 STREAM: Charity concert ChildAid

ChildAid 2020 - Virtually Yours, the 16th edition of the annual fund-raising concert, goes fully online this year.

The line-up of home-grown musicians include ChildAid alumnus Nathan Hartono, jazz maestro Jeremy Monteiro, orchestra conductor Wong Kah Chun, as well as singer-songwriters Jasmine Sokko and Benjamin Kheng (above).

The concert, organised by The Straits Times and The Business Times, will also feature an immersive 360-degree video experience, as well as optimum sound from the use of 8D audio technology.

It premieres today at 8pm on The Business Times and The Straits Times websites, as well as their respective YouTube and Facebook channels.

Info: str.sg/childaid2020

2 EXPLORE: Diverse women's experiences

This year's edition of the annual Festival Of Women N.O.W. (Not Ordinary Work), organised by arts company T:>Works, kicks off today with an introduction by artistic director Noorlinah Mohamed.

It then leads into a series of live chats directed by Anita Kapoor and hosted by Aarathi Arumugam and Dhaniah Wijaya.

The festival, which goes on until Aug 2, also includes live-stream performances, video narratives and workshops that touch on the diverse experiences of women, such as divorce, career and motherhood.

Info: str.sg/JsEt

3 WATCH: Film adaptation of Little Women



PHOTO: SONY PICTURES



The 2019 movie adaptation of novelist Louisa May Alcott's 1868 novel Little Women is available on streaming service Netflix.

Directed by American actress and film-maker Greta Gerwig, the latest take on the March family, who lived in 19th-century Massachusetts, garnered Oscar nominations for Best Picture and Best Actress for Saoirse Ronan (above, second from left).

The film also stars (from left) Emma Watson, Florence Pugh and Eliza Scanlen.

Info: bit.ly/3eq97Ez

4 LAUGH: New cartoons from Gary Larson



PHOTO: FACEBOOK/10 DOLLAR BOOKSTORE



American cartoonist Gary Larson has come out of a 25-year retirement to publish new comics on his website.

He made his name with The Far Side (right), a series of single-panel comics which feature a unique, if absurd, sense of humour.

First published in 1980 and featuring an assortment of characters that include people, animals and aliens, it gained a cult following over the years.

Larson's website also includes a random selection of past cartoons.

Info: www.thefarside.com/new-stuff

5 READ: First issue of The Straits Times



ST FILE PHOTO



The Straits Times was launched as an eight-page weekly 175 years ago today on July 15, 1845.

Then known as The Straits Times And Singapore Journal Of Commerce, it was started by Armenian merchant Catchick Moses and English founding editor Robert Carr Woods.

The front page contained announcements such as one in which a certain Captain Roberts is due to set sail for the city of Batavia, the former name of Indonesian capital Jakarta.

There were also plenty of advertisements for items ranging from a "comfortable and conveniently situated house in High Street" to an "excellent billiard table", complete with cues.

Info: bit.ly/2CspzH4

Compiled by Eddino Abdul Hadi, with input from SPH Information Resource Centre