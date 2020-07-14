5 things to do today: Create paint in the style of van Gogh, stream a jazz duet and more

1. READ: Singapore's first drive-in cinema

Jurong Drive-in Cinema, Singapore's first such facility, opened for business on July 14, 1971.

Close to 900 cars packed the venue for a screening of 1970 British comedy Doctor In Trouble.

Billed as the largest drive-in in Asia, the cinema from Cathay also included a gallery for 300 people not in cars, a cafeteria and a children's playground.

It closed in 1985 due to poor business.

Info: bit.ly/2AJAqM2

2. LISTEN: Podcast on rising basketballer

Money FM's Rachel Kelly talks to basketball player Ariel Loiter, the first from Singapore to earn a full scholarship to play in NCAA's (National Collegiate Athletic Association) Division 1 in the United States.

The #GameOfTwoHalves podcast also features Straits Times sports reporters Nicole Chia and Kimberly Kwek discussing how the coronavirus pandemic caused the cancellation of the HSBC Singapore Rugby Sevens.

They also touch on what could happen to the annual Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon.

Info: bit.ly/3gHYIW8

3. STREAM: Jazz duet

Up-and-coming Singaporean jazz saxophone player Sean Hong Wei plays with one of his mentors, Singapore-based bass player and jazz stalwart Christy Smith.

A familiar face in the local jazz scene, Smith is also an educator at United World College of South East Asia and Lasalle College of the Arts, Singapore.

The pair are performing in a show streamed live from the Esplanade Concourse. The gig is part of the daily performances that make up the arts venue's annual Jazz In July music festival.

Where: bit.ly/2ZfeCkO When: Tonight, 8pm

4. CREATE: Paint in the style of van Gogh

Thanks to Tate Kids, British museum Tate's website for young art enthusiasts, anyone can now make art in the style of Dutch master Vincent van Gogh.

You can try out a self-portrait - the site suggests using different colours to project different moods - or colour in the artist's famous Sunflowers painting.

The website also hosts many other family-friendly art activities that include games and quizzes.

Info: bit.ly/3gKgNTr

5. WATCH: Local take on Japanese classic

Singaporean film-maker Lei Yuan Bin pays tribute to Late Spring, the 1949 drama feature by Japanese auteur Yasujiro Ozu.

Lei's short film of the same name focuses on the end of cherry blossom season and is a meditation on loss and hope in the face of a global pandemic.

It is part of the ArtScience Museum's series of newly commissioned films by Singapore-based film-makers to support the local arts scene.

Info: bit.ly/2OaAtUq