5 Things to do today

1 LISTEN: Jazz In July

Take some time to destress with music as the Esplanade, which is still not open to audiences, presents live performances of its Jazz In July programme.

Artists play at the Esplanade Concourse to audiences watching at home every day until July 31.

The performances will be live-streamed on the Esplanade’s Facebook page and on the Esplanade Offstage page. Each performance will be available for viewing for one day.

Info: str.sg/JsYZ

2 FOLLOW: ST’s coverage of Polling Day

Singapore goes to the polls today and The Straits Times will be there every step of the way.

Get updated on the latest news with round-the-clock live coverage of Polling Day.

At 7.45pm today, there will be a special live show aired on ST’s Facebook and YouTube pages as well as its website. ST editors, correspondents and experts will analyse the results as they come in.

There will also be a live blog and a live result interactive graphic that tracks all updates of the general election.

Info: Follow our coverage at str.sg/ge2020

3 TRY: Science experiments

Enjoy the long Polling Day weekend with your children by doing kid-friendly science experiments.

The Science Centre Singapore has been uploading bite-size, educational videos, mostly of experiments that are easy to try at home, in a series titled Science O’Clock on Facebook every Wednesday.

The latest episode is an exercise to extract DNA from strawberries with dishwashing liquid and alcohol.

Write in

We would also like to hear from you, our readers, on how you are coping and keeping busy while at home. Please send us videos, pictures, stories, poems or other contributions at stlife@sph.com.sg or on ST’s Facebook and Instagram accounts. We will curate and showcase some of these, including at str.sg/stayhomeST

These experiments, with the hashtag #stayathomescience, are a fun, stress-free way to squeeze in some science revision.

Info: Watch it at bit.ly/2ClTiS0

4 WATCH: Hong Kong police drama

White War, a new Hong Kong police drama which premiered yesterday on Viu, has an A-list cast of Hong Kong television names.

Actors Bosco Wong, Ron Ng and Kenny Kwan play three buddies who join the police force together in a bid to hunt down drug lords. But when one of them turns to the dark side after going undercover, the drug war intensifies and their brotherhood is put to the test.

Info: Available on Viu with new episodes every Thursday

5 REVISIT: This day in history

On July 10, 1983, it was announced in a press conference that Fandi Ahmad (above) had signed a one-year contract to play with Dutch club FC Groningen.

The then 21-year-old Fandi became the first footballer in South-east Asia to play for a European club.

Fandi, now 58, had previously turned down a chance to play for another Dutch club, Ajax Amsterdam, in 1982.

Info: str.sg/JPm

Compiled by Jan Lee