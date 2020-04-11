5 Things to do today

1 GO: On a high-altitude hike

Those who have trekked to the base camp of Mount Everest report challenging terrain, frigid weather and lung-busting climbs - along with glorious views of towering peaks near the top of the world.

Skip the hard part and go straight to the views. Google Maps offers an impressive 360-degree panoramic view of South Base Camp, including tents, prayer flags and hardy climbers speckling the rugged terrain.

Also check out iconic pit stops such as Tengboche Monastery, bedecked in vibrant hues, and other mountains on the journey such as the 6,812m-tall Ama Dablam.

Learn about expeditions to other iconic peaks from Google's Street View gallery. For instance, climbers attempting Russia's 5,642m-tall Mount Elbrus can rest in diesel huts, which are shelters made from fuel storage tanks.

Info: str.sg/Jggu

2 WATCH: A short film about Covid-19

Could use a few laughs during this stressful period?

Watch The Viewing, a comedic short film about a paranoid Singaporean who goes overboard preparing for unexpected visitors for a property viewing. It was made by local film-maker Jason Lee together with Singapore-based production studio Communia Films.

Info: str.sg/JggL

3 DO: Simple science experiments at home

Re-create a science laboratory for kids with items from your pantry. Teach them how acids and bases react using household items such as white vinegar and baking soda.

Or make your own colourful slime that will - hopefully - keep them entertained during your conference call.

Other fun experiments include making a bubbly lava lamp, a sparkly eruption and getting a piece of tissue paper, shaped like a ghost, to rise in the air.

Info: www.straitstimes.com/lifestyle/for-a-gooey-good-time

4 PLAY: Free games online

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive might be nearly eight years old, but the first-person shooter game still has its fans. According to statistics from online game video retailer Steam, more than one million gamers played it concurrently on March 14.

Other popular options include Call Of Duty: Warzone and Star Wars: The Old Republic, a massively multiplayer online role-playing game.

Rope in your friends and complete quests together for some semblance of a social life.

Info: str.sg/Jg3J

5 EXPLORE: Home & Decor's revamped website

Plan ahead for a room makeover or home renovation with Home & Decor Singapore's newly revamped website, which sports enhanced features and an improved user experience. These include more accessible popular content categories such as house tours, shopping and design, as well as H&D TV, Home & Decor's inaugural online video channel.

The website complements Home & Decor's print edition, one of SPH Magazines' iconic titles that will be made free online for the next three months. Other free titles include Harper's Bazaar Singapore, Her World, Icon and The Peak.

Info: www.homeanddecor.com.sg and/or str.sg/Jgga