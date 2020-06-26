5 things to do today: Watch Chinese classical music concert, make easy DIY dumplings and more

1 WATCH: Chinese classical music concert

Watch the Singapore Chinese Orchestra's (SCO) 2019 concert, Mystical Colours, which will be streamed on YouTube from today under the orchestra's#DabaoSCO digital concert series.

Suona player Liu Wenwen, who has worked with Grammy award-winning Chinese composer Tan Dun, performs the Singapore premiere of composer Luo Maishuo's Dance Of Fire.

Meanwhile, Xu Hui, who is the orchestra's guzheng associate principal, will perform the local premiere of Chen Zhe's Blue Heaven Overture.

Info: bit.ly/2Vegkkk

2 CHECK OUT: The Substation's festival

Watch short films such as Kutiyattam, view a virtual exhibition and listen to a roundtable talk on the relevance of the cinema post-Covid-19 at The Substation's online festival Coming Home.

Initially planned as a physical event, the festival offers patrons a sneak peak into the contemporary arts centre's upcoming initiatives for the year.

The line-up, which runs from today until Sunday, includes a series of short films, directed and produced by Singaporean film-maker Russell Morton, titled Theatre Triple Bill.

These were adapted from three theatrical works by Lina Yu, Ramith Ramesh and Zelda Tatiana Ng.

As Singapore entered its circuit breaker period and live rehearsals were cancelled, the three works were reinterpreted from stage to screen. Admission is free.

Info: bit.ly/3dw4tV4

3 LISTEN: Podcast on sporting Singapore's phase two reactions

Singapore moved to phase two of post-circuit breaker measures on June 19, and this meant sports facilities also reopened after more than two months.

What kind of precautions or safety measures did these facilities put in place? Is it safe to hit the gym?

Money FM's Rachel Kelly discusses these issues with ST sports correspondent Sazali Abdul Aziz and sports reporter Nicole Chia in the latest #GameOfTwoHalves sports podcast.

Info: bit.ly/37ZEJyZ

4 MAKE: Easy do-it-yourself dumplings

The Dragon Boat Festival may be over, but that does not mean you cannot enjoy homemade rice dumplings.

Try a more practical and less time-consuming method of making them - just fold the lotus leaf over the dumpling like you would a parcel.

Put all the elbow grease, instead, into making what lies within a delicious lotus leaf glutinous rice dumpling.

STFood Online Editor Hedy Khoo shows home cooks how to do this, step-by-step, in a video guaranteed to make you hungry.

Info: bit.ly/3hZuWxs

5 SOLVE: A virtual murder

Take part in a Cluedo-esque virtual play running at 10pm for three nights, from today until Sunday.

Home-grown theatre company Sight Lines Entertainment is presenting Murder At Mandai Camp, an interactive live theatrical production on Zoom.

Written by playwright Chong Tze Chien and helmed by producer and artistic director Derrick Chew, it draws inspiration from urban legends and army myths.

Audience members will be cast as the lead investigator, tasked to uncover the truth behind the gruesome death of a young recruit following a routine outfield exercise.

Tickets are available at $15 to $50 (pay as you wish). Audience members can also buy cocktails ($38 each) prepared by local cocktail bar Laut to go with the show.

Info: bit.ly/3fZ3Tkm

With input from Ernest Luis