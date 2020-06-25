5 Things to do today

1. LISTEN: A podcast on Mandopop

It has been 20 years since homegrown singer Stefanie Sun debuted with her hit single Cloudy Day.

In this Pop Vultures podcast, The Straits Times dives into her music and what made her famous.

What made Sun's first album, Yan Zi (2000), special? Why did her music and image stand out in a sea of new singers?

The podcast addresses these questions and dips into early 2000s Mandopop nostalgia.

Info: bit.ly/3hQqQI9

2. WATCH: An outing with goats

Go on a date with goats Camo and Mimosa as their keepers bring them around the Singapore Zoo.

Watch the duo ride in a buggy, trot around unfamiliar territory and attract curious stares from other animals in a video by Wildlife Reserves Singapore.

"The excursion not only keeps our goats physically and mentally active. It doubles up as a great sensory enrichment for our cheetahs too," reads the explainer in the video. Watch out for cameo appearances by cheetahs and African painted dogs as well.

Info: bit.ly/2Z6nBnl

3. GO: A virtual art tour

View abstract artworks by local painter Genevieve Chua in Twofold, her largest solo exhibition thus far.

The exhibition at STPI - Creative Workshop & Gallery features new print-based works from Chua's residency at STPI, which began in November last year, and paintings from her two ongoing series: Edge Control (since 2016) and After The Flood (since 2010).

In Twofold, Chua explores fundamental questions of painting, with a focus on perception and constituent materials.

View the works in a 360-degree panoramic virtual exhibition video, which comes with a guided tour. The virtual exhibition is best accessed on the YouTube mobile app.

Info: bit.ly/2YvIUQd

4. DRINK: Speciality coffee delivered to you

Speciality coffee producers say they are seeing a surge in demand for their cold brews, capsules, drip bags and ground coffee; as well as a spike in capsule subscriptions, which ensure a constant supply of coffee to one's home.

ST food correspondent Eunice Quek checks out brews from brands such as Cafe Cartisan, Bootstrap Beverages and Hook Coffee.

Info: bit.ly/3dqyvJD

5. LOOK BACK: The Bluebell Girls' return

The Bluebell Girls of Lido de Paris, France's iconic cabaret and burlesque show, returned to Singapore for another run on this day in 1968.

The group of 12, who performed at the now-defunct entertainment complex Tropicana, was led by Australian Louise Rhodes, then 27. The rest of the dancers comprised a mix of nationalities: French, Britons, Australians, Italian and South African.

Rhodes told ST in 1968 that the show was "hard work and devotion all the way". "Discipline is one thing we are very particular about, especially in regard to showtime. After the show, the girls are free to do as they like. But, to our amazement, we are together quite often," she said.

A different batch of Bluebell Girls also performed in Singapore in 1966.

Read about the history of Singapore's own cabaret scene in local author Adeline Foo's book, The Lancing Girls Of A Happy World (2017).

Info: bit.ly/2Ytt1cN

Compiled by Prisca Ang with input from Ernest Luis and SPH Information Resource Centre