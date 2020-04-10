5 Things to do today

Stay in and help fight Covid-19. The Straits Times recommends fun, uplifting things to do each day

Write in

We would also like to hear from you, our readers, on how you are coping and keeping busy while at home. Please send us videos, pictures, stories, poems or other contributions at stlife@sph.com.sg or on ST's Facebook and Instagram accounts. We will curate and showcase some of these, including at str.sg/stayhomeST

1 LISTEN: French orchestra's remote rendition of Bolero

Stressed out while working from home? Take a two-minute break for this uplifting track.

With the country under lockdown, more than 50 members of the National Orchestra of France recorded their own parts of composer Maurice Ravel's orchestral piece Bolero. They stitched it together in a rousing rendition that has been viewed more than one million times.

Musicians in other countries have also staged virtual performances, with the Netherlands' Rotterdam Philharmonic Orchestra playing Beethoven's Ode To Joy.

Info: www.youtube.com/watch?v=Pnbwhj5lTpo and www.youtube.com/watch?v=nNBtwsPigcc

2 TRY: Online Airbnb experiences from around the world

One of the biggest joys of travel is learning about a different culture - even better if you get to make a new friend in the process. Now you can do just that from your living room with Airbnb's newly launched online experiences.

Animal lovers will enjoy a virtual visit to the Dogs Of Chernobyl programme, which treats descendants of dogs that were abandoned after the 1986 nuclear disaster in Ukraine, or meeting some sheep from a farm in Scotland followed by a guided meditation.

You can also cook, do crafts, learn various skills and chat with hosts from around the world. About 50 experiences are currently available and cost an average of $24 each. More will be launched in the next few months.

Info: airbnb.com/online-experiences

3 JOIN: A smartphone photography contest

This month, take a look at your home through fresh eyes and it just might win you $1,000 in cash.

Take part in a StayHome smartphone photography contest organised by Raffles Health Insurance, which encourages participants to take an interesting picture of what staying home means to them.

A total of 13 prizes are up for grabs, but even if you do not win, you will have a treasure trove of memories from this month with your family - and is that not reward enough?

Info: www.rafflesshield.com.sg/stayhome-photo-contest

4 LEARN: History of the top football job in Singapore

National football coach Tatsuma Yoshida recently penned an open letter to Singapore fans and recorded a video message on the Football Association of Singapore's Facebook page calling on Singaporeans to stay united amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"I look forward to the day when we will go onto the pitch again and represent all of you as the Lions. That will not only mean that football is back, but that the situation in the world is stable and safe again," wrote Mr Yoshida, who is part of a long line of illustrious and sometimes controversial coaches.

Take a look back at his predecessors, from the legendary "Uncle Choo" Seng Quee to former Bournemouth and Tottenham Hostpur manager, Trevor Hartley. Find out who is "The Man With The Midas Touch" and who is Singapore's longest-serving and most successful football coach.

Info: www.straitstimes.com/sport/football/football-singapores-national-coaches-through-the-years

5 DO: Work out with a fitness app

The Straits Times reader @estherquek shared her workout with us via #stayhomewithST - even her dog, Smartie, made an appearance on camera.

You, too, can give your heart rate a boost with fitness apps such as high-intensity interval training workouts from the HIIT Workouts app by Daily Burn. These last between 10 and 30 minutes and include audio cues that will help you establish good form.

Or try the Nike Training Club app to experience an intense sweat session that will test your strength, endurance and mobility.

Those who prefer a slower-paced workout can download Daily Yoga, with more than 200 guided yoga, pilates and meditation classes. The classes are categorised by body parts, should you just want to tackle that leg or neck cramp.

Info: www.straitstimes.com/sport/home-gym-apps-that-work-out