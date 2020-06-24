5 things to do today: Bake garden focaccia, watch Army Daze and more

1 BAKE: Garden focaccia

Create edible gardens by pressing colourful vegetables onto focaccia dough before baking it.

This easy recipe by ST food editor Tan Hsueh Yun does not require kneading and plain flour works just fine.

When choosing vegetables, look for vibrantly coloured bell peppers, cherry tomatoes and purple sweet potatoes. Ingredients such as laksa leaves and chilli can also be fashioned into flowers and leaves.

Info: bit.ly/3fMpBrx

2 LISTEN: Podcast on pandemic pollution

The Covid-19 lockdowns have led to improved environmental outcomes in some instances, such as improved air quality, but the outlook is not all rosy.

A survey done by alumni of the National University of Singapore's (NUS) Master of Science (Environmental Management) programme found that 1,334 tonnes of additional plastic waste, equivalent to the weight of 92 double-decker buses, were generated from takeaway and delivery meals during the circuit breaker.

In this Green Pulse podcast, The Straits Times chats with Ms Shaleen Shahrin, an NUS Master of Science alumna, on the survey findings, and Dr Neo Mei Lin, a marine biologist at NUS' Tropical Marine Science Institute, on the implications of marine debris on life underwater.

Info: bit.ly/316UL8X

3 WATCH: Army Daze

Playwright Michael Chiang's Army Daze, which debuted on the Singapore stage in 1987, has become a classic.

The 25th anniversary version staged in 2012 - which features (above, from left) Chua Enlai, Joshua Lim, Ebi Shankara and Adi Jamaludin - began streaming on Chiang's Playthings channel on YouTube from June 13. It has had nearly 25,000 views since.

The 2015 staging of Chiang's classic musical Beauty World will be released on Saturday.

Info: bit.ly/2Z67V3A

4 TUNE IN: Lectures by local writers

Enjoy lectures and performances from previous editions of the Singapore Writers Festival, which have been compiled for the festival's SWF & Chill playlist on YouTube.

Revisit literary classics such as Aldous Huxley's Brave New World (1932) and George Orwell's Animal Farm (1945) with local writers Adrian Tan and Gwee Li Sui as they explore the theme of change.

Or tune in to a lecture by British philosopher A.C. Grayling (above).

New videos are released every Friday.

Info: bit.ly/2NpOmxm

5 LOOK BACK: Closure of C.K. Tang

The massive doors of C.K. Tang department store were shut for the last time on June 24, 1982 by the late retail tycoon Tang Choon Keng (above).

But it was not a tearful farewell as the store, which served many household goods and curio hunters, merely moved next door to the Dynasty Hotel, a bigger space known simply as Tangs.

The hotel was subsequently sold to the Marriott hotel chain in 1995 and renamed Marriott Hotel, while Tangs' flagship Orchard Road store continues to operate in the shopping complex now known as Tang Plaza.

Read about how Tangs and other department stores evolved to survive amid the retail crunch.

Info: bit.ly/3dk0quQ

