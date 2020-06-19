5 things to do today: Discover local heritage online, explore world of augmented reality and more

1 DISCOVER: Local heritage online

The Singapore Heritage Festival's first digital edition kicks off today.

Organised by the National Heritage Board, the festival will offer more than 80 online programmes instead of the mix of site visits, live theatrical experiences and workshops that have drawn increasing interest and participants over the years.

Viewers can head to the festival website to find out lesser-known stories about familiar neighbourhoods such as that of Tanjong Pagar and Kallang.

A festival highlight is Pasir Ris Rise And Shine, a five-part mini-series which tells stories set in the neighbourhood.

Stories include Of Pots And Pans, which follows two boys and two girls on a long journey to the coast for a camping trip; and Tapping For Toddy, which reveals why coconut trees are called Pokok Seribu Guna (the tree of 1,000 uses) by villagers who use them to make everything from attap houses to alcohol.

2 SUPPORT: Young up-and-coming musicians singing from home

*Scape, a non-profit group that promotes youth development, runs an eBusking series to provide a platform to young buskers.

Viewers can watch performances screened through *Scape's Facebook and Twitch channels every Saturday.

3 EXPLORE: The world of augmented reality

Invite a giant panda into your home with Google's augmented-reality animal tools.

You can choose from a range of fluffy, furry animal residents and project their image in your home through your smartphone screen.

Among the 3D animals to get to know up close are cheetahs, brown bears and tigers.

Follow this guide from tech website 9to5Google to try the feature.

4 READ: Stories about staying home

Enjoy mini stay-home stories by artists and writers presented on the Esplanade Offstage website.

Nine artists and writers share short takes about their stay-home joys and self revelations.

Playwright Faith Ng, for instance, writes about how her baby boy insists on sitting on her lap during her online meetings, often refusing to wear any clothes.

Her story is accompanied by an illustration by Beverley Ng, who came up with artwork for all the stories.

Playwright and poet Nabilah Said says she is taking the time to write more poetry, while singer-songwriter Charlie Lim shares his experience on fostering a blind cat at home.

5 LEARN: Sustainable e-commerce

As shoppers hunker down at home and online retail soars, learn more about sustainable packaging.

The Straits Times explores the global delivery process and the effect of packaging on the planet in this immersive graphic.

