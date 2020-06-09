5 things to do today: Join ChildAid choir, enjoy fun activities at online kids' festival and more

1. JOIN: The ChildAid choir

The annual ChildAid charity concert is moving into the virtual world this year because of Covid-19.

Titled ChildAid2020 - Virtually Yours, this year's 45-minute virtual concert will be streamed online on The Straits Times and The Business Times' websites, as well as their Facebook pages and YouTube channels, on July 15 at 8pm.

It will feature some of the biggest names in music, such as jazz maestro Jeremy Monteiro and singer-producer Jasmine Sokko.

The show also promises viewers a leading-edge, 360-degree immersive video experience.

You can be part of a 200-strong choir to sing the ChildAid theme song, A World To Imagine, in this year's show.

Whether you are a soprano, alto, tenor or bass, simply record a video of yourself singing the song and submit it to str.sg/childaidchoir by June 15.

You can also donate to ChildAid at str.sg/donatetochildaid and all donations of $20 and above qualify for 21/2 times tax deduction.

The event raises funds for The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund (STSPMF) and The Business Times Budding Artists Fund.

This year's concert will also mark two milestones - The Straits Times' 175th anniversary and STSPMF's 20th anniversary.

2. REMEMBER: Singapore's second British Resident

On June 9, 1823, Dr John Crawfurd succeeded then Lieutenant-Colonel William Farquhar as Resident of Singapore.

Crawfurd, who joined the medical service of the East India Company in 1803 when he was 20, was the second British Resident of Singapore, holding office until 1826.

During his years in office here, there was a marked increase in population, trade and revenue.

Although Sir Stamford Raffles and Farquhar laid the basis for the founding of Singapore, Crawfurd turned Raffles' dream into a reality.

Crawfurd was also known as an author and his interests include languages, history and political administration.

Info: str.sg/JPAm

3. WATCH: Cop comedy-drama L.A.'s Finest

With guns, explosions and fights galore, the second season of this series, starring American actresses Gabrielle Union (above, left) and Jessica Alba (right), promises plenty of action.

Syd (Union) and Nancy (Alba) are Los Angeles police force detectives and the new season picks up with the death of Syd's love interest and the aftermath of a kidnapping.

The show airs every Tuesday at 9.45pm on AXN (StarHub TV Channel 511 and Singtel TV Channel 304).

Info: str.sg/JdKm

4. DO: Fun activities at an online kids' festival

The National Gallery Singapore's biennial children's festival Small Big Dreamers returns for its second edition with a digital twist. Known as #SmallBigDreamersAtHome, the festival offers a series of activities for families and kids while they spend more time at home to stay safe.

The activities, which include games, colouring and creating one's own digital still-life painting, are inspired by the art of five Singapore and South-east Asian artists, such as Tropical Fruits (1969) by Singaporean artist Georgette Chen.

The festival runs until March 28 next year and is targeted at children aged six to 12.

Info: str.sg/JdKb

5. RAISE: Your Lego game

For this month, Lego will put content and activities for families on its Facebook page as part of its #BuildItDriveItLoveIt campaign, which fuels the passion for all things automotive.

There will be build contests with different themes for kids to showcase their creativity, with prizes such as a Lego Technic Ducati Panigale V4 R worth $99.90 to be won.

There will also be fun facts on popular automobiles and tips to take your Lego build to the next level.

The campaign aims to promote the 46 models in Lego's automobile range - from adrenaline-pumping race cars such as the Lego Speed Champions Nissan GT-R Nismo (above) to all-time favourite street vehicles to collectible classics.

Info: www.facebook.com/LEGOSingapore

With input from the SPH Information Resource Centre