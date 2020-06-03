5 Things to do today

1 WATCH: Film cast reunion

The Fellowship of the Ring - including actors Elijah Wood, Ian McKellen and Orlando Bloom - has reunited after almost 20 years for a one-off Zoom session led by actor Josh Gad for his Reunited Apart YouTube series.

Nostalgic, moving and funny, the 50-minute session had the cast, director Peter Jackson and screenwriter Philippa Boyens sharing behind-the-scenes stories from filming The Lord Of The Rings trilogy (2001 to 2003).

They even re-enact well-known scenes such as Samwise Gamgee (Sean Astin) being sassy with Gollum (Andy Serkis) over potatoes.

Info: youtu.be/l_U0S6x_kCs

2 WATCH: Explaining Covid-19 to kids

Need help explaining the global pandemic to younger children?

Complete with animation and graphics, the Asian Scientist Magazine has put together a video in which children ask an expert - in this case A*Star (Agency for Science, Technology and Research) chief scientist Sir David Lane - everything from how Covid-19's name was decided to the virus' place of origin.

The video is part of a five-part series that will be released in the coming weeks.

Info: youtu.be/B9RlUHYxHo4

3 LISTEN: Books to escape into

If nearly two months of the circuit breaker period has made you feel stir-crazy, here is a podcast with escapist reads recommended by Straits Times journalists Olivia Ho and Toh Wen Li.

Write in

We would also like to hear from you, our readers, on how you are coping and keeping busy while at home. Please send us videos, pictures, stories, poems or other contributions at stlife@sph.com.sg or on ST's Facebook and Instagram accounts. We will curate and showcase some of these, including at str.sg/stayhomeST

This episode of Bookmark This! includes transporting texts such as Howl's Moving Castle by Diana Wynne Jones and The Wandering by Intan Paramaditha.

Info: str.sg/JdVY

4 TUNE IN: Music Matters Live From Home

Venues are still shuttered, but you can get your fix of live music with the Music Matters Live From Home series.

The six-episode series, which kicks off tonight, will have plenty of star power.

The line-up includes Canadian rock band Simple Plan, who are collaborating on their 2012 hit Summer Paradise with artists from Australia, the Philippines and Malaysia, as well as Singapore's Rriley and Indonesia's Teddy Adhitya.

New episodes go live every Wednesday at 10pm on Music Matters Facebook and YouTube channels, as well as the Singapore Tourism Board's Facebook page.

Info: linktr.ee/musicmatterstome

5 WORK OUT: Barry's Bootcamp Singapore

Beat the midweek slump with a workout by the Singapore outpost of popular American gym chain Barry's Bootcamp.

These killer high-intensity interval training - or HIIT - sessions, which can be done in the comfort of your home, typically last between 30 and 40 minutes and will definitely work up a sweat.

Head to the IGTV tab on its Instagram page for a collection of past workouts, available for free.

Info: instagram.com/barryssingapore

Compiled by Anjali Raguraman