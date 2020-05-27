5 Things to do today

1 WATCH: One Love Asia Concert

Catch the four-hour, star-studded concert livestreamed in support of the United Nations Children's Fund (Unicef).

It will feature singers, artists, public figures and YouTube creators across Asia, including Hong Kong singer Karen Mok, K-pop star Choi Si-won and J-pop group AKB48.

The concert is part of Unicef's #Reimagine global campaign, which aims to create a better post-Covid-19 world for children.

All donations will go to Unicef Asia.

The concert will stream from 8pm.

Info: Watch it at www.youtube.com/c/oneloveasia

2 DO: Meaningful activities with kids

Make room for meaningful moments as you wind down this stay-home holiday.

Introduce your children to a spot of philosophy by asking open-ended questions such as "If you could make one rule that everyone in the world had to follow, what would it be and why?"

These may help you get to know your child better, says Petra Haddeman Bullee, a Singapore-based graphic designer and author whose self-published My Edutainment Book encourages family bonding and creativity.

Write in

We would also like to hear from you, our readers, on how you are coping and keeping busy while at home. Please send us videos, pictures, stories, poems or other contributions at stlife@sph.com.sg or on ST's Facebook and Instagram accounts. We will curate and showcase some of these, including at str.sg/stayhomeST

Or keep fit as a family with workouts compiled by ActiveSG, which include circuit training and games such as Passaball, where the aim is to throw and pass along items, like bottles of water, without dropping them.

Info: www.straitstimes.com/lifestyle/10-ways-to-engage-the-kids

3 WORK OUT: National athletes stay fit

Find out how Singapore's national athletes stay fit at home during the circuit breaker. You can also join in these fun activities led by Singapore Sport Institute strength and conditioning trainer Kelvin Chua.

For example, the national water polo players take part in a physical Bingo challenge, one that tests both brain and body.

Info: str.sg/Jdp6

4 LEARN: Teochew opera

Who says Teochew opera is a dying trade?

Tan Wei Tian, 17, has been performing it for 14 years. She introduces basic props and simple moves and gives a Teochew opera make-up tutorial in one of six Try This At Home: Tips From Singapore videos by the Singapore Tourism Board.

Meanwhile, multimedia artist Tan Zi Xi shows you how to upcycle tin cans into paper plants, and siblings Edmond and Raymond Wong of the well-known Kim Choo family food business personalise reusable face masks with Peranakan embroidery.

Info: www.facebook.com/VisitSingaporeOfficial

5 LOOK BACK: Refreshing Singapore's waterways

On this day in 1995, the Geylang River was given a new lease of life.

A completion ceremony marked the end of drainage projects, which involved new pumping stations to cope with flood waters, as well as deepening, reinforcing and enhancing the river. Aesthetic improvements included creating a mini-park and landscaping the river banks.

At the ceremony, then Acting Minister for the Environment Teo Chee Hean said: "The river used to be dirty and unpopular. Now, people are happy to open their living rooms to it."

Since then, Singapore's waterways have been continually improved. They meander through parks and are home to more than 10 otter families.

Info: Read about otter spotting with nature enthusiasts at www.straitstimes.com/lifestyle/lets-go-otter-watching