5 Things to do today

1. DISCOVER: Kids' natural talent

Get the kids to complete an online quiz which determines their natural talents or "Smarts" - Body Smart, Logic Smart, Music Smart, Nature Smart, People Smart, Picture Smart, Self Smart or Word Smart. These are drawn from the Multiple Intelligences Development Scales (Midas) aptitude assessment tool.

Then, they can work on different task sheets - some are good for solo play while others encourage family participation.

The sheets can be downloaded from the Nickelodeon Academy of Smarts website. It is a free online activity-driven platform based on the UOB Kidsmart Programme.

Info: nickelodeonasia.com/academyofsmarts

2. WATCH: Lonely Planet TV

Travel from the comfort of your home with Lonely Planet TV, launched by digital travel media company Lonely Planet - best known for its travel guidebooks.

The platform, which offers more than 350 episodes of travel shows, is free until June 1. Shows include Globe Trekker, Planet Food and Treks In A Wild World.

There is also Lonely Planet At Home, a range of free PDF e-books available in three categories: Kids, Recipes and Well-being. It features fun activities for children, recipes from various cuisines as well as exercise options.

Info: tv.lonelyplanet.com

3. LOOK BACK: Opening of Capitol Theatre

Capitol Theatre, located at the junction of North Bridge Road and Stamford Road, opened in 1930 on this day. It was considered one of the finest cinemas of that era and could accommodate at least 1,600 people.

In 1987, the theatre was acquired by the Government for conservation and its last film was screened in 1998.

After a 17-year hiatus and four-year renovation, the theatre officially reopened on May 22, 2015, with the performance of Singapura: The Musical.

Info: str.sg/JAHM

4. LISTEN: Taufik Batisah sings P. Ramlee's songs

Singaporean singer Taufik Batisah sang a medley of the late singer-actor P. Ramlee's famous works as part of the Singapore Chinese Orchestra's Cross-Cultural Extravaganza concert in 2015. The event saw Singaporean and Malaysian musicians coming together for a music feast.

Watch the concert again on YouTube to celebrate the upcoming Hari Raya Puasa.

Taufik sang Getaran Jiwa (Vibrations Of The Soul), Senjakala (Twilight) and Bila Mama Pakai Celana (When Mama Wears Trousers).

For the encore, he sang Bila Mama Pakai Celana again, this time joined by tabla performer Jatinder Singh Bedi and jazz pianist Jeremy Monteiro.

Info: str.sg/JAHQ

Write in

We would also like to hear from you, our readers, on how you are coping and keeping busy while at home. Please send us videos, pictures, stories, poems or other contributions at stlife@sph.com.sg or on ST's Facebook and Instagram accounts. We will curate and showcase some of these, including at str.sg/stayhomeST

5. WEAR: Yellow for Singapore Kindness Day

Mark Singapore Kindness Day today by wearing yellow and joining online activities on social media.

Download the Singapore Kindness Movement's (SKM) Virtually Anywhere augmented-reality filters from its Facebook and Instagram pages to jazz up your selfie or videos.

On TikTok, take part in SKM's first dance challenge and follow the choreography for the song La La Land (Part 2).

At noon today, SKM will launch a video on Facebook to commemorate Singapore Kindness Day. The virtual ceremony will feature 15 ground-up movements, four individuals who champion kindness in their personal capacity as well as a message from Minister for Communications and Information S. Iswaran.

Info: kindnessday.sg

Compiled by Eunice Quek with input from SPH Information Resource Centre