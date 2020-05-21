5 Things to do today

1 SHARE: Your family's stories

Get your family - from grandparents to extended family members - to share their stories using the Get Curious: My Family's Stories online kit by the National Museum of Singapore.

It covers topics such as food, school, popular culture and festivals, and includes a preparation guide and conversation cards for a fun family bonding session.

Submit your stories by June 1 and stand a chance to be featured in the museum's upcoming exhibition - Home, Truly: Growing Up With Singapore, 1950s To The Present. The exhibition is held in collaboration with The Straits Times as part of ST's 175th anniversary and will open at the museum in the second half of this year.

Info: str.sg/JARk

2 LISTEN: Dr Seuss gets a hip-hop makeover

The Dr Seuss children's books, written by the late American author Theodor Seuss Geisel, have never sounded so cool.

Film-maker Wes Tank raps the Dr Seuss stories over American rapper Dr Dre's beats, accompanied by a good dose of drama and animated facial expressions, for a perfect mash-up.

Videos on Tank's YouTube channel feature popular stories such as One Fish, Two Fish, Red Fish, Blue Fish; Cat In The Hat; Fox In Sox; and Green Eggs And Ham.

Info: youtube.com/user/Clamatore/featured

3 WATCH: Incredible trick shots

A basketball thrown from a moving car swooshes through the hoop; a ping pong ball finds the back of a paper cup placed horizontally. Enjoy all kinds of trick shots by the guys from Dude Perfect - a group of friends from Texas in the United States, who have built a huge following online by performing seemingly impossible sports stunts.

Info: youtu.be/4xGFo_lYUrs

4 DO: Activities with an airport theme

Little ones can discover more about Singapore's world-class Changi Airport with a series of activity books.

Download printable colouring sheets featuring the airport's beautiful Butterfly Garden, Sunflower Garden and Cactus Garden. This is suitable for kids aged three to five.

Older children can design and decorate a suitcase, learn about the baggage-handling process or do a Changi-themed crossword puzzle.

Info: str.sg/JARZ

5 BAKE: Like a pro

France-born pastry chef Dominique Ansel - best known as the inventor of the cronut (croissant meets doughnut) - offers a selection of easy recipes for home bakers. These include the must-do banana bread, double chocolate pecan cookies and yogurt cake.

More videos, featuring both sweet and savoury dishes, are available for viewing on his Instagram page (@dominiqueansel).

Info: dominiqueansel.com

Compiled by Eunice Quek with input from David Lee