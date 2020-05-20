5 Things to do today

1. EXPLORE: Marine conservation

Dr Theresa Su education manager at the St John's Island National Marine Laboratory, will talk about marine research collaborations and their impact on conservation. The topics include the importance of effective communication to help bridge the gap between researchers and the public.

This is the second session - called Collaborations, Conservation, Communication - under the Lee Kong Chian Natural History Museum's Thursday Talk Shop series. It is held tomorrow, from 2.30 to 3.15pm. Registration is required.

Info: tinyurl.com/thurstalkshop2

2. TEST: Your sports knowledge

Which sport uses the term "silly mid on"? QuizUp has extensive questions about general sports as well as more specific team-related trivia.

Challenge your friends or strangers to see who gets bragging rights over seven questions. Be competitive, but also be a good sport.

Info: www.quizup.com/en

3. WATCH: Food and travel shows

GoUSA TV, a free entertainment platform, will satisfy your foodie wanderlust as it takes you around the United States through food shows.

Rewatch No Reservations (2005 to 2012) - the channel's latest launch - which follows the late American celebrity chef and author Anthony Bourdain through the snow-capped mountains of Montana and the vibrant city of New Orleans.

Other programmes include Day Of Gluttony (2014) and Roadfood Adventures USA (2019).

The free GoUSA TV app is available on the Apple App and Google Play stores.

Info: www.visittheusa.com/gousa-tv

4. BAKE: Flourless chocolate cake

No flour? No problem.

The Straits Times' multimedia journalist Kimberly Jow teaches you how to bake a flourless chocolate cake - good for an upcoming birthday or just to satisfy a sweet tooth.

The entire process takes about one hour and ingredients required include chocolate, sugar, eggs, vanilla extract, salt, butter and cocoa powder.

Info: str.sg/JAgu

5. LEARN: New languages

Impress your friends with a new language learnt via the Duolingo website and app. Pick from more than 30 choices such as Spanish, Japanese and French.

The game-like lessons make learning fun. You can also earn virtual currency, compete on leader boards and unlock new levels. Your score rises as you master new words, phrases and grammar.

The free Duolingo app is available on the Apple App and Google Play stores.

Info: http://www.duolingo.com

