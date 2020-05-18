5 Things to do today

1 RELIVE: Best Olympic moments

Even though the 2020 Tokyo Olympics has been postponed an entire year, here is your chance for an early start at getting in the mood for the world's biggest sports event.

The official Olympics YouTube channel has uploaded full replays of some of the best moments from the games, including the 1992 debut of the United States' basketball "Dream Team" powered by Michael Jordan, Larry Bird, Magic Johnson and Charles Barkley, as well as Nigeria's 3-2 upset of Argentina in the 1996 football final.

Info: bit.ly/2WC0lxm

2 GO: Virtual modern art tour

Explore Doha's Mathaf: Arab Museum of Modern Art through the Google Arts & Culture platform which offers a comprehensive overview of contemporary Arab art.

The art pieces range from beautiful oil and watercolour paintings, to those from the Hurufiyya movement - an aesthetic movement which emerged in the late 20th century. Artists used traditional Islamic calligraphy in modern art.

Its online exhibit - From Modern To Contemporary - takes you through a series of paintings, complete with stories of each artist.

Info: artsandculture.google.com/partner/mathaf-arab-museum-of-modern-art

3 LEARN: New recipes

Get cooking with recipe videos from celebrity chef Jamie Oliver.

Some of the latest ones include easy homemade bread, fresh pasta and quesadillas.

Oliver's family get involved in teaching the recipes too. His son Buddy and daughter Petal whip up their own homemade frozen yogurt, while his wife Jools makes a family favourite - fish pie.

Write in

We would also like to hear from you, our readers, on how you are coping and keeping busy while at home. Please send us videos, pictures, stories, poems or other contributions at stlife@sph.com.sg or on ST's Facebook and Instagram accounts. We will curate and showcase some of these, including at str.sg/stayhomeST

There are also recipes for one-pan meals, vegetarian options and gluten-free cakes.

Info: www.jamieoliver.com/videos

4 PLAY: Group games with friends

Gather your friends for games night on Netgames.io. It offers online versions of group card games such as Codenames and One Night Ultimate Werewolf.

Get everyone on video chat, then go to the website and start a game. Share the gameroom code with your friends.

For Codenames, two teams have a "spymaster" each to give one-word clues which can point to multiple words on the board. The goal is to be the first team to guess all the words correctly, and avoid guessing the other team's words.

Each player is assigned a role for One Night Ultimate Werewolf and the goal is to find out who the werewolf is.

Info: netgames.io/games

5 LISTEN: Apple Music playlists

Groove along to the playlists from popular local artists such as Jasmine Sokko, Yung Raja, Fariz Jabba and Vanessa Fernandez - better known as Vandetta.

They have launched their At Home with Apple Music playlists, alongside international names such as Billie Eilish, Usher and Harry Styles.

Tune in to group FaceTime chats with other stars such as Dua Lipa, Jennifer Lopez and Charli XCX.

Check out other playlists catering to all #StayHome situations, from a Living Room Dance Party to a Pure Yoga soundtrack.

Info: Apple.co/athomewith

Compiled by Eunice Quek with input from Muhammad Sazali Abdul Aziz