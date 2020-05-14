5 things to do today: Stream musical from Wild Rice, visit historic Egyptian tomb and more



PHOTO: WILD RICE



1 STREAM: Award-winning musical from Wild Rice

Local theatre company Wild Rice has uploaded its production, Monkey Goes West on YouTube. The funny, heartwarming musical reimagines the Chinese fantasy classic Journey To The West in Singapore.

The show, which won Production of the Year at The Straits Times Life Theatre Awards in 2015, will be on Wild Rice's YouTube page until May 22, 3pm.

At 9pm tonight on the same channel, join the show's creative team - including playwright Alfian Sa'at and director Sebastian Tan - for a live panel discussion on the ins and outs of the production process.

The company's production of Emily Of Emerald Hill will also stream from tomorrow until Sunday night.

Watch it here: str.sg/JAiv



PHOTO: SIFF



2 WATCH: Busking documentary

Take a look at busking on the streets of Singapore in the documentary Singapore Minstrel (2015).

It follows street performer Roy Payamal (above), the silver-painted mime artist who is usually spotted at MRT stations or along Orchard Road.

Directed by Ng Xi Jie, the film examines not just what it is like to perform on the streets, but also the country's wider cultural landscape, with scenes featuring the busker licensing auditions conducted by the National Arts Council.

The film is free for viewing on YouTube for the duration of the circuit breaker.

Watch it here: bit.ly/3br6Oj4



PHOTO: ANGELOFVINE/INSTAGRAM



3 LISTEN: Fictional true-crime podcast

A fictional true-crime podcast may sound contradictory, but The Angel Of Vine is a scripted fictional account of a murder mystery told in the style of a modern true-crime podcast.

The series follows a present-day detective who discovers audiotapes that belonged to a 1950s private eye who unravelled one of Hollywood's greatest unsolved murders.

The first season, released in late 2018, features star power, with actors like Joe Manganiello (above) and Alfred Molina lending their voices.

A second season is slated to premiere this year.

Listen to it here: spoti.fi/3fMQU5J



PHOTO: EGYPT'S MINISTRY OF TOURISM AND ANTIQUITIES



4 VISIT: Historic Egyptian tomb

Egypt's Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities has made available virtual tours of its historic sites in a bid to satisfy the wanderlust of those stuck at home.

Visit, for example, the tomb of Meresankh III, who lived more than 4,000 years ago.

She was the granddaughter of King Khufu, builder of the Great Pyramid.

Carved and painted scenes of her with her royal family, servants and more have been preserved in her rock-cut chapel. Go to: egymonuments.gov.eg/en/ news/a-vr-for-tomb-of-queen-meresankh-iii



PHOTO: ST FILE



5 LOOK BACK: Opening of National Junior College

Singapore's first junior college, National Junior College (NJC), was officially opened on May 14, 1970, by then Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew (above).

Originally located in Linden Drive in Bukit Timah, NJC commenced classes in January 1969.

It was established with the aim of centralising the two-year pre-university course for all language streams.

The school's notable alumni include current Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and current Minister for Defence Ng Eng Hen.

In 1995, the JC moved to its current location in Hillcrest Road, also in Bukit Timah.

With input from the SPH Information Resource Centre.