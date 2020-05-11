5 things to do today: Watch free documentaries on YouTube, try #StayHome hacks for kids and more

1 WATCH: Free documentaries on YouTube made available by Netflix

The streaming giant, which previously allowed teachers to screen its educational documentaries in schools, has put them on YouTube now that schools are closed and children are at home.

The documentaries on the Netflix US YouTube channel include nature series Our Planet and films like Period. End Of Sentence, which looks at efforts to dispel the stigma surrounding menstruation in India.

Info: Go to str.sg/JQ9Q

2 LOOK BACK: On this day in history

The Government announced on May 11, 2007, that Singapore would be hosting a leg of the Grand Prix circuit the following year, which would become the first Formula One (F1) race held here.

The announcement made a buzz among F1 fans as the event here would be a night race, a first in F1 history.

Singapore's five-year deal to stage the race, with an option for a five-year extension, was a partnership between then Formula One Management boss Bernie Ecclestone and Singapore entrepreneur Ong Beng Seng.

Singapore would eventually host the event yearly until last year and is slated to remain on the F1 calendar until 2021. But there is no news on whether this year's race will be held as planned, in the light of the coronavirus pandemic.

Info: Go to str.sg/JMoA to relive 10 Singapore Grand Prix moments

3 WATCH: Asia Rising Forever global concert

If you missed the global online concert of Asian artists last Thursday, you can still watch it on Twitter.

The event, lasting over five hours, features K-pop artists like Kang Daniel, a former member of South Korean boy band Wanna One, and K-pop indie band Hyukoh as well as rising Taiwanese talent 9m88.

Info: Go to str.sg/JQ9d

4 GO: To Sentosa on Animal Crossing

Singapore's own Sentosa Island is digitally recreated on the popular Nintendo Switch game, Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

The game features various Sentosa landmarks reimagined virtually, such as the Skyline Luge Sentosa and luxury hotel Capella Singapore.

Write in

We would also like to hear from you, our readers, on how you are coping and keeping busy while at home. Please send us videos, pictures, stories, poems or other contributions at stlife@sph.com.sg or on ST's Facebook and Instagram accounts. We will curate and showcase some of these, including at str.sg/stayhomeST

Sentosa on Animal Crossing is open for play daily from 10am to noon, 2 to 4pm and 6 to 8pm. Each two-hour window features three sessions of 30 minutes each and each session will be limited to four visitors for the best experience.

Info: For details on how to register for the game, go to www.sentosa.com.sg/sentosa-crossing-visitor-registration

5 DO: The Straits Times video team's #StayHome hacks for kids

To keep children engaged with activities during the ongoing school holidays, turn mealtimes into family fun.

You can make a peacock out of fruits like pear, grapes and blueberries or an easy do-it-yourself pizza using burger buns.

Or satisfy the family's sweet tooth with fail-safe Nutella popsicles.

Info: Watch the video at str.sg/JQ9W

With input from the SPH information resource centre.