5 Things to do today

1 DECLUTTER: Separate old from new

Go through your clothes and accessories, and reassess your home decor to update your home and style to the latest trends, with this Straits Times video featuring professional organiser Haw-San Au-Yong.

Clothes and furniture in good condition can be donated to organisations catering to the underprivileged and those affected by the coronavirus.

Info: str.sg/JM9d

2 EXPLORE: Prehistoric cave in France

Step into the Chauvet Cave in southern France with Google Cultural Institute's virtual tour from the comfort of your home.

The prehistoric cave markings date back 36,000 years and have been photographed in pristine condition.

The most important markings are discussed in detail during the virtual tour. There are also high-resolution pictures for viewers to see the art in detail.

Info: bit.ly/358Xb72

3 ON THIS DAY: Launch of S'pore's Speak Good English Movement

Emeritus Senior Minister and former prime minister Goh Chok Tong launched Singapore's Speak Good English Movement on April 29, 2000.

It was started over concerns that widespread use of broken English would affect Singapore's ability to do business and communicate with the world.

The movement has since been revamped with the current steering committee adopting a new approach - encouraging the use of standard English among Singaporeans while recognising Singlish as a cultural marker.

Info: str.sg/JMjv and bit.ly/2KFseOm

4 READ: Popular biographies

The National Library Board (NLB) is offering a rich selection of e-books and e-resources during this period of social distancing.

Two popular e-books on offer are biographical work Lee Kuan Yew: The Man And His Ideas (1998) and Becoming (2018), an autobiography by former United States first lady Michelle Obama. On May 6, Netflix is releasing a documentary of the same name that follows her as she goes on tour to promote her bestseller.

NLB's resources, which include vernacular publications and audio books, cater to everyone from children to the elderly. Patrons can log in to the NLB mobile app (above) to access these resources.

Info: bit.ly/2VFOtKm

5 WATCH: The Projector's latest release online

The Projector has launched virtual projects during the circuit breaker, with online screenings and even a short film competition on its platform.

The indie cinema is now offering a video-on-demand screening of the film Sorry We Missed You (2019).

Directed by British film-maker Ken Loach, it was chosen to compete for the Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival last year.

The story explores the effects of the gig economy on families and the struggles faced by the working class.

Info: str.sg/JgDP

Compiled by Malavika Menon with input from SPH Information Resource Centre

Write in

We would also like to hear from you, our readers, on how you are coping and keeping busy while at home. Please send us videos, pictures, stories, poems or other contributions at stlife@sph.com.sg or on ST’s Facebook and Instagram accounts. We will curate and showcase some of these, including at str.sg/stayhomeST