5 things to do today: Check out how Stefanie Sun spends her time at home, train like our national netball players and more

1 CHECK OUT: How singer Stefanie Sun spends her time at home

On this day in 2002, Stefanie Sun held her first solo concert in Singapore, which was attended by a sell-out crowd at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Sun, 41, who marks her 20th anniversary as a singer this year, is considered one of the country’s most successful music exports and has won numerous awards.

Find out what she has been doing at home during the pandemic and how she is helping in the fight against Covid-19.

Info: bit.ly/2x8lqpe, bit.ly/3cLYwTH, bit.ly/2yNZAHW

2 VIEW: Docuseries on paintings that celebrate the heartland

Catch an online docuseries featuring Homemade, a new collection of work by local artist Leow Wei Li, which features 16 paintings celebrating the heartland and products from local supermarkets, baking stores, as well as convenience and hardware stores. The first episode is available on food and beverage outlet SPRMRKT at Dempsey Hill’s social media channels. It offers a behind-the-scenes glimpse of Leow’s making of the artworks as well as a first-hand look at the pieces.

Info: bit.ly/2KMLsSp, bit.ly/2yHCu5W

3 DESIGN: Organise your space to maximise productivity

Put together a work space at home that suits your needs during the extended circuit breaker period.

When the boundaries between home and work space blur as you work from home for an extended time, a dedicated place for work at home turns essential.

Write in

We would also like to hear from you, our readers, on how you are coping and keeping busy while at home. Please send us videos, pictures, stories, poems or other contributions at stlife@sph.com.sg or on ST’s Facebook and Instagram accounts. We will curate and showcase some of these, including at str.sg/stayhomeST

By keeping in mind key aspects such as ease of use, safety, comfort and aesthetics, you can create your own intuitive workspace and minimise distractions.

Info: bit.ly/2Y5s2Ql

4 TRAIN: Like our national netball players

Keep fit while learning more about Singapore’s national netball players.

Try home-based, netball-themed workouts through demonstrations by the players, who also share a bit of information about themselves.

Aqilah Andin, Angelina Lim and opens squad newcomer Cheyenne Rae Howard appear in the first three videos, with more players set to join them.

Info: bit.ly/2yPaM7d

5 PLAY: Download free art and craft materials you can print out

Looking for colouring pages or other art and craft materials for kids? You can find free printable materials on the website of software and printing company HP.

It has curated items such as colouring pages, puzzles and cut-out masks to help parents keep their children occupied at home. The materials cater to toddlers as well as children in pre-school and kindergarten.

Info: bit.ly/2Y58fAD

• With input from Muhammad Sazali Abdul Aziz and the SPH Information Resource Centre