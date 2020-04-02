5 Things to do today

1. DONATE: To a cause that feeds the needy in Singapore

Food from the Heart (FFTH) puts together around 6,500 packs of food items a month to be picked up by the needy islandwide and continues to do so, even in this current pandemic.

While it has enough volunteers until the end of this month, it has a wish list of items.

Note that FFTH requires all food donations to be dated at least three months before the expiry date. Alternatively, purchase items for donation online and have them delivered straight to FFTH.

Info: Donate food via bit.ly/2RAM7KQ or volunteer via bit.ly/3bqyCnT

2. EXPLORE: Stanley Kubrick's 2001: A Space Odyssey

One of cinema's most influential films - director Stanley Kubrick's 2001: A Space Odyssey - premiered at the Uptown Theater in Washington, DC in the United States today in 1968.

The film, which has influenced artists and scientists alike, is still feted, more than half a century later, for its groundbreaking special effects and vision of space exploration.

Info: Stream the 21/2-hour science-fiction masterpiece on Netflix or iTunes.

3. WATCH: A quarantine-themed Les Miserables song parody

Do you hear the people sing?

From missed football games to shipping delays to Skype issues with the grandparents, a family of six under lockdown in England has put out a hilarious take on One Day More from the classic musical Les Miserables. The Marsh family's parody version of the revolution song has since garnered over seven million views.

The remake has received the approval of actress Anne Hathaway, who starred as Fantine in the 2012 movie version of the musical. She has shared the family's video on her social-media platforms.

Info: Go to str.sg/JYnz

4. READ: A book about autism

Today is World Autism Awareness Day. Autism is a complex developmental condition that includes impairments in social interaction and communication skills, but it does not mean those who have it cannot dream big.

Author Jill Lim, who has a daughter with autism, wrote My Colouring Book Is Ruined! to help younger readers understand autism and the career paths an autistic person can take, given the right training and support.

Info: Check out an interview with the author at str.sg/JYnD. The book is available at various bookstores and via www.stbooks.sg

5. EAT: Order a bento set

Sick of eating home-cooked food while working from home?

Several restaurants are offering fuss-free bento sets and party packs you can get as takeaway or delivered to you.

For a one-person meal, home-grown restaurant chain Putien has a Fujian Heng Hwa bee hoon set with bian rou (Fujian wontons) soup and an appetiser of pickled cabbage and mushroom beans.

Info: Go to str.sg/Jfs5

Compiled by Anjali Raguraman