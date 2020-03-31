Fighting the Covid-19 blues: 5 things to do today

1. WATCH: See how salted egg potato chips are made

Cannot stop snacking while working from home? Well, you should at least know what you are putting in your body.

Find out how those irresistible salted egg potato chips are made on The Straits Times' The Backend Show. The behind-the-scenes factory tour goes from customising flavours in the test kitchen to finding out what goes into packaging and logistics.

2. STREAM: Chill out with penguins, watch sharks feed

Social distancing means that the next trip to the zoo or aquarium might be some time away. But thanks to technology, you do not have to leave your home to hang out with animals.

The Sea Life Melbourne Aquarium might be shut in the light of coronavirus-related restrictions, but the team there continues to care for its charges, sharing regular updates and livestreams of everything from penguin encounters to "tea time" with turtles to shark feeds.

Members of the aquarium's education team are also on hand to explain the ins and outs of looking after the animals and take questions from those tuned in. Info: Feedings take place at various times, but past livestreams and announcements on upcoming livestreams are available via the aquarium's Facebook page.

3. WATCH: Soak up the magic of the Bolshoi ballet

You do not have to fly to Moscow to catch ballet performances by the legendary Bolshoi Theatre. Catch classics, including Swan Lake and The Sleeping Beauty, streamed online for free at the Bolshoi Theatre's YouTube channel.

4. LEARN: Take a free course on happiness from one of the world's top universities

Several top universities from around the world have made their online courses free for public access, including United States Ivy League college Yale.

The Science Of Well-Being is an e-learning version of the most popular class in the college's history, taught by professor of psychology Laurie Santos. The course tackles misconceptions around happiness and how to incorporate wellness activities in your life. Unlike in university, there is no required reading for this course.

5. EXPLORE: Old dumping ground

On this day 21 years ago, the Lorong Halus Dumping Ground off Tampines Road had its last day of operations, reported The Straits Times. Its closure meant that solid waste would have to be ferried 25km to the Semakau Landfill from the Tuas Marine Transfer Station in barges. Info: See how the area has changed.