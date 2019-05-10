5 highlights of the Hermes Heritage - In Motion exhibition

1 . The first scarf designed by Hermes, in 1937, features a group of people playing a game of chance - popular in the early 1800s - as well as horse-drawn vehicles, which were the first form of public transport in Paris in the 1820s.



PHOTO: HERMES



2.This picnic cane from the early 20th century is made of wood, steel, brass and iron. It has a detachable top section which can be removed to reveal a fork and a knife.



PHOTO: HERMES



3 One of the items on display in Singapore for the first time is a 19th-century children's carriage with a full leather interior, designed to be drawn by a pair of goats.



PHOTO: HERMES



4 This whisky flask from the early 20th century is shaped like a camera with a sling. The flask is made from pewter, glass and leather.



PHOTO: HERMES



5 A 1956 storm-resistant pipe with an adjustable pipe cover that keeps the tobacco dry in the rain.