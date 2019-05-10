5 highlights of the Hermes Heritage - In Motion exhibition

1 . The first scarf designed by Hermes, in 1937, features a group of people playing a game of chance - popular in the early 1800s - as well as horse-drawn vehicles, which were the first form of public transport in Paris in the 1820s.
2.This picnic cane from the early 20th century is made of wood, steel, brass and iron. It has a detachable top section which can be removed to reveal a fork and a knife.
3 One of the items on display in Singapore for the first time is a 19th-century children's carriage with a full leather interior, designed to be drawn by a pair of goats.
4 This whisky flask from the early 20th century is shaped like a camera with a sling. The flask is made from pewter, glass and leather.
5 A 1956 storm-resistant pipe with an adjustable pipe cover that keeps the tobacco dry in the rain.