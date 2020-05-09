5 Covid-related scams to avoid

SINGAPORE - With the coronavirus wreaking havoc in communities around the world and more people having to shop online, online scams look set to grow. Here are 5 scams to be watch out for:

1. THE FAKE OFFICIAL

Fraudsters impersonate officials from various government agencies and try to trick victims into paying a fine or disclosing personal information.

In one version, callers impersonating Ministry of Health officials tell victims that China officials have seized parcels, registered under the victims names, that contain contraband medicine to treat the coronavirus.

They trick victims into revealing their NRIC numbers, passport details and Internet banking credentials in order to clear their names.

In another version, scammers pose as representatives of "SGUnite" and send e-mails alleging that recipients have been identified leaving their homes and are liable to fines amounting to $150. The e-mail contains unverified links for the payment of these fines.

How to avoid this: Be extra cautious when receiving unexpected international calls, which have been prefixed with a plus sign since the middle of last month.

Do not give personal information such as NRIC numbers, passport details and Internet banking credentials. No government agency will request these details or the transfer of money over the phone or through automated voice machines.

2. THE CASH GIVEAWAY

Supermarket chain Sheng Shiong giving away $250 coupons as Covid-19 relief; $15,000 worth of government handouts, in denominations of $500 - but only the first 30 people can claim it.

These are all scams promising cash giveaways, often advertised on social media at a time when the Government has announced moves to help people and businesses during the pandemic.

The scams trick victims into revealing their Internet banking details and one-time passwords (OTPs) to receive the money. Scammers use the information to make unauthorised transactions with the victims' bank accounts.

How to avoid this: The old adage applies - if something sounds too good to be true, it probably is.

Beware of unusual requests or offers from strangers and even known social media contacts as they may be spoofed.

Verify the authenticity of such messages by checking with friends or family members offline, or via official government sources. Members of the public can sign up to receive official updates through the Gov.sg WhatsApp platform at go.gov.sg/whatsapp.

3. THE FAILED DELIVERY

Victims receive a text message asking them to verify a delivery or top up postage fees for an item they have ordered.

They are asked to enter credit card details or OTPs on a fake postal delivery website, which leads to this information falling into scammers' hands.

While this scam is not new, it has resurfaced recently as e-commerce has picked up during this pandemic.

How to avoid this: Check the web address and URL bar. Legitimate sites should have encrypted addresses starting with https rather than http - the "s" stands for secure - as well as a lock icon in the address bar.

If in doubt, check the delivery provider's main website. SingPost, for instance, warns customers about phishing scammers who impersonate companies with fake delivery notices and text messages to extract personal data.

4. THE FRIEND IMPERSONATION

Fraudsters create a social media account impersonating one of your contacts, complete with an identical profile picture and social media posts.

The "friend" adds you on a social networking site and messages you to ask for your mobile number. He then asks you for an OTP, citing various reasons such as to enter a contest or claim a prize together.

This scam is not new either, but looks to continue rising as social media companies' moderation capabilities have been compromised by the pandemic.

How to avoid this: If a friend adds you on social media with a new account or requests your mobile number, test them with a "secret question" that scammers would not know the answer to. Better still, do this over a phone call.

5. THE E-COMMERCE CHEAT

Looking to purchase face masks or hand sanitiser? Make sure you are not buying into a scam instead.

Police say they have received multiple reports of people paying for these items on online marketplace Carousell, only for the sellers to disappear without delivering the goods.

How to avoid this: When ordering items online, look for sellers with good reviews and use the in-app payment function CarouPay. Your payment will not be released to the seller until you confirm that you have received the item as listed.

If you suspect a scam, or want to stay updated on new ones, go to scamalert.sg