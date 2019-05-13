3 things you need to know about 2’-FL, the newest ingredient in baby formula milk

All mothers want the best for their babies.

When it comes to selecting a formula milk brand for their children, a walk down the formula milk aisle of the supermarket can leave new parents feeling overwhelmed by the wide range of choices. Not to mention the mind-boggling list of ingredients said to be beneficial to a growing child.

Should parents get a formula milk that contains essential fatty acids like AA and DHA? Or one that has taurine added to it? What about choline? And not to forget prebiotics. Is there one that has it all?

It is easy to get lost in all the scientific terms and acronyms as you try to keep up with the latest advances and breakthroughs in formula milk to ensure that your child gets the best nutrition he or she needs.

The next time you visit the formula milk section of the supermarket, “2’-FL”, i.e. 2-fucosyllactose may catch your attention.

Here are three things you need to know about 2’-FL.

2’-FL is found in breast milk

Breast milk is the “gold standard” when it comes to paediatric nutrition, and for good reason.

According to Dr Mark Underwood, Chief of Paediatric Neonatology and Professor of Paediatrics at the University of California Davis, 70 per cent of the immune system is located in the gut. Hence, it is important that a child receives nutrients like prebiotics to strengthen his or her immune and digestive systems. Research suggests that breastfed babies often have stronger immune systems, and this may be in part due to human milk oligosaccharides (HMO) naturally found in breast milk.1

2’-FL is the most abundant milk oligosaccharide found in breast milk.2 What this means is that 2’-FL is critically involved in feeding the healthy bacteria or microbes in the gut to promote immune development in a child’s early years.

Studies have also shown that babies fed with 2’-FL experienced less upper respiratory tract infections3 and diarrhoea4. Hence 2’-FL is believed to support a baby’s natural body defences.

A bioidentical 2’-FL is now added in formula milk

Thanks to advances in nutritional science and technology, it is now possible to replicate a structurally and biologically identical version of 2’-FL. Abbott is the first in the world to introduce the breakthrough ingredient 2’-FL in their formula milk range.

Says Dr Underwood: “As much as possible, babies should have their mother’s milk naturally, but if for whatever reason that cannot happen, formula may be the best alternative. The idea of adding something like 2’-FL to formula is an attempt to make it the best it can be.”

2’-FL is rich in benefits

How exactly does 2’-FL promote immune development?

According to Dr Underwood, 2’-FL stimulates the growth of good bacteria by serving as a source of food for them.

Not only do studies show a reduction in the instances of gastrointestinal infections and upper respiratory infections among babies fed formula with a structurally identical version of 2’-FL, but the consumption of such formula is also linked to an increase in healthy substances in the gut such as short chain fatty acids essential to helping the gut and immune system mature and develop.3

Having strong immune and digestive systems could also mean a reduced risk of food allergies and other issues such as irritable bowel syndrome and non-gut related problems later in life. Dr Underwood explains that allergies are caused by hypersensitivity in the body’s immune system when it reacts to foreign substances. As such, it is important to encourage the growth of good bacteria in the early stages of a child’s life between six to 12 months of age when their immune system is developing.

For new parents looking for a milk formula for their babies, this breakthrough innovation from the leader in paediatric nutrition, Abbott, may be the reassuring choice that delivers nutrition to support healthy growth, development and protection.

