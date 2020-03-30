3 Things to do today

1 TRY: Burpees or jump squats at home

Heading into yet another week of telecommuting? That is no excuse for not getting a quick workout in.

Start the work week right with exercises you can do within the confines of your home, such as body-weight exercises like burpees and jump squats. You can even grab common household objects to use as workout props.

No weights? Use water bottles.

Want to do dips and step-ups? Use a sturdy chair. Info: Go to www.straitstimes.com/ lifestyle/sweat-it-out-at-home for ideas on everything from a quick workout to a full-on sweat session.

2 DO: Accompany an elderly family member to the supermarket

The dedicated priority shopping hour for the elderly and vulnerable kicks off in supermarkets today.

As some may need assistance, why not accompany a family member from the Pioneer Generation to grocery shopping? The priority shopping hour is also open to pregnant women and people with disabilities.

At FairPrice's 24-hour stores, head down between 7 and 8am on Mondays. At Cold Storage, Giant, Market Place and Jason's Deli, this dedicated hour is either between 8 and 9am at their 24-hour stores; or the first hour of operations on Tuesday and Wednesday mornings.

Info: Go to str.sg/JYcy for details.

3 WATCH: Montreux Jazz Festival online for free

Remember when people used to be able to go for concerts?

While those are on hold for the foreseeable future, you can still soak in the music of some of the greatest artists of all time, now that the famed Montreux Jazz Festival has released over 50 full concerts from its archives for free.

The festival in Switzerland, which has been held for more than five decades, has sets spanning an hour or more, by the likes of R&B icon Marvin Gaye, country legend Johnny Cash and hip-hop heavyweights Run DMC.

Info: Go to www.montreuxjazz festival.com/en/50-concerts-to-stream.

Anjali Raguraman