3 hot highlights

The American Music Awards are voted entirely by fans. Here are three highlights from this year's edition held in Los Angeles.

1. Michael Jackson's reign is over. On Sunday, Taylor Swift's five competitive wins pushed her tally to 28, eclipsing the king of pop's 24 career triumphs. Her victories included the prestigious artist of the year and favourite album (pop/rock) for Lover.

2. Real-life couple Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello got the audience swooning with a fiery performance of their hit duet Senorita, but they shied away from sharing even a peck on stage, content with just holding hands and bumping foreheads. They took home the prize for collaboration of the year for that song.

3. A fire broke out on the stage - with flames shooting up from a pit - when (from left) rapper Post Malone was joined by rocker Ozzy Osbourne and rapper Travis Scott to perform Malone's Take What You Want.

Malone had seven nominations but managed to bag only the prize for favourite album (rap/hip-hop) for Hollywood's Bleeding.