12 new entrants in Bib Gourmand

Chef Ang Song Kang of Chef Kang's Noodle House in Toa Payoh was pleasantly surprised when he started receiving calls yesterday morning from friends congratulating him on his stall entering the Bib Gourmand list.

The 55-year-old chef said in Mandarin: "My stall has been around for only one year, so I never expected this. It was business as usual, we had no sudden surge of customers. This award is an affirmation from customers and credit goes to my disciples for being so hardworking."

Chef Kang's Noodle House,w hich specialises in wonton noodles, is one of 12 new entrants that have made it to this year's Bib Gourmand list, announced yesterday by the Michelin Guide.

A total of 58 establishments are on the list - eight more than last year. The list highlights eateries which offer value-for-money food that costs no more than $45 a person.

Besides his noodle house, Mr Ang also runs the one-Michelin-starred restaurant Chef Kang's in Mackenzie Road and says he has a prawn noodles stall in the works.

Hawker stalls that are new on the Bib Gourmand list include Beach Road Fish Head Bee Hoon at Whampoa Makan Place; Guan Kee Fried Kway Teow at Ghim Moh Market and Food Centre; Koh Brother Pig's Organ Soup at Tiong Bahru Market; and kway chap stall To-Ricos Guo Shi at Old Airport Road Food Centre.

Two of the new entrants on the list are based at Bedok Interchange Hawker Centre - Bedok Chwee Kueh and Hock Hai (Hong Lim) Curry Chicken Noodle. Both stalls had constant queues yesterday during the busy lunch period.

An employee at Bedok Chwee Kueh, who seemed unaware of the accolade, said it was "business as usual" and that the stall was "busy every day".

Restaurants on the list include Anglo Indian Cafe & Bar at Shenton Way; Indocafe - The White House in Scotts Road; and Hjh Maimunah in Jalan Pisang, which re-enters the list after it first debuted in 2016.

Dropping off the Bib Gourmand list is New Ubin Seafood's Bukit Batok branch, which is now defunct; Rolina Traditional Hai-nanese Curry Puff at Tanjong Pagar Plaza Market & Food Centre; Shi Wei Da at Fengshan Market and Food Centre; and The Coconut Club in Ann Siang Road, which is well-known for its nasi lemak. The latter three eateries were new entrants in last year's list.

Sales executive Tania Lim, 28, said: "I'm a big fan of the Hock Hai (Hong Lim) Curry Chicken Noodle. The chicken is really tender and moist, and the curry gravy is so fragrant. I'm also pleased to see Koh Brother Pig's Organ Soup on the list."

The Michelin Guide ceremony, where this year's Michelin-starred restaurants will be announced, will take place at Capella Singapore next Tuesday.