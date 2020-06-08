BRANDED CONTENT

11 smart kitchen tools you need now

PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES
Tick off this cheat sheet to maximising efficiency and saving money

 
There is a kitchen extraordinaire in all of us – look at how we are baking and cooking like never before! While great recipes have been instrumental in these endeavours, so have the right tools  — which enable higher levels of creativity and reduce time spent cooking, juicing or washing up. Harvey Norman’s extensive range of smart built-in and kitchen appliances, which spans more than 50 brands at the most competitive prices, is the proof in the pudding.
 
 
 


PHOTO: HARVEY NORMAN

 
 
RICE TO THE OCCASION
If your family can't get enough of carbs, make their meals unforgettable with Tefal (RK-500166) Mini Fuzzy Logic rice cooker, featuring 11 cooking functions for rice, congee, brown rice, instant noodles and more. Its ceramic-coated removable inner pot reduces wash-up time too. TIP: Season your carbs with salt or olive oil before cooking.
 

PHOTO: ISTOCK


SAVE TIME AND EFFORT

Serve braised short ribs for dinner with help from Tefal 6L Smart Multicooker CY601 and its suite of functions such as adjustable cooking temperatures on selected cooking programmes. It's all about convenience, so your meal is ready in a fraction of the time. You don't have to keep stirring or pricking the meat for done-ness either. TIP: Brown your meat first by roasting – not searing – it for an hour in the oven, and taste next-level umami in every bite.


PHOTO: HARVEY NORMAN

INDULGE IN THE TASTES OF TRADITION

Boil pork rib and lotus root soup – just like Mum makes – with Takahi 3L Slow Cooker 3088 that has functions such as adjustable cooking time (up to 9:55 hours), four heating modes and low power consumption. TIP: Use mum's recipes, which will evoke nostalgia in the most delicious way.


PHOTO: ISTOCK

 


PHOTO: HARVEY NORMAN

CREATE BEAN-TO-CUP SENSATIONS
Programme DeLonghi PrimaDonna Elite Experience in advance to wake up to the aroma of your favourite java blend every morning. Expect nothing less than perfection: its Smart Coffee mobile app even creates java to match your taste preferences to a tee, while the colourful interface is easy to use, and saves up to six taste profiles. TIP: Experiment with different blends as you go along, but first... Dalgona coffees for everyone!


PHOTO: ISTOCK

WHIP UP BESPOKE BITES
Ariston Gentle Steam Pyrolytic Oven will make sure your Mini-Me has his veggies and fruit packed with maximum nutrients. Choose from three steam programmes with a Gentle Steam function that delivers impeccable cooking quality and flavour. A Pyrolytic cleaning function promises effortless clean-ups. TIP: Vegetables are the perfect items for a steam oven because vitamins and minerals are better retained than other cooking methods such as boiling.


PHOTO: HARVEY NORMAN

ENGAGE A VIRTUAL PT
Easy-to-clean Kuvings HealthFriend Smart Juicer MOTIV1 does double-duty as your virtual fitness instructor, so you no longer have to rely on YouTube. Access a range of  fitness videos from this appliance's mobile app, which includes a body composition analyser (monitor your BMI, among other compositions) and puts juice recipes themed Diet, Detox, Beauty and Antioxidant at your fingertips. TIP: Don't wait, start customising your fitness goals now.

 

PHOTO: ISTOCK

BINGE ON A GUILT-FREE FAST FOOD FEAST
Philips Airfryer XXL HD9654/91 is especially perfect for days when you just want to lay on the couch and watch movies. This must-have can cook a whole chicken or 1.4kg of fries, or grill, bake and roast your favourite veggies and more. It features five preset cooking programmes , and cooks one and half times faster than a regular oven. TIP: Twin TurboStar technology extracts fat and captures it in the fat reducer for easy disposal, while a QuickClean basket enables a 90-second wash-up. 

 


PHOTO: HARVEY NORMAN

MAKE TEA-TIME EXTRA TASTY
Breville Smart Kettle BKE-825 is powered by five heating functions so you can brew the best cup of black, green, white or Oolong tea, or French press coffee. Five pre-programmed buttons promise ideal temperature settings for each, and you save energy since this kettle keeps water warm (20-minutes-long) for top-ups, and automatically shuts off when water has reached the desired temperature or if the kettle is empty. TIP: Pair your beverage of choice with that brioche you just baked.

PHOTO: HARVEY NORMAN

BE A SMOOTH OPERATOR
Ninja IntelliSense Kitchen System with Advanced Auto IQ (CT682) will add dips, desserts, and soups to your cooking repertoire. Experiment via a Smart touchscreen display and Smart Programs alongside manual options and discover functions such as Total Crushing technology that creates creamy frozen drinks in seconds. TIP: you can also use it to slice veggies, or make ice cream. Available exclusively at Harvey Norman.

SERVE HEALTHIER MEALS  
With Electrolux Gas Hob with Electric Steamer, three dishes can be cooked simultaneously: Mum’s soup, Dad’s favourite steamed fish and stir-fry veggies for Sis.  Now you can serve dinner with all dishes freshly cooked! TIP: Just one fill of water offers 45 minutes of steam time, while sensors monitor the cooking process and cuts power when the water level is low.


PHOTO: HARVEY NORMAN


PHOTO: ISTOCK


PHOTO: HARVEY NORMAN

CALL IT AN EARLY NIGHT 
Three-tick water efficient LG DFB425FP QuadWash Steam Dishwasher will save water, energy and utility bills via TrueSteam technology for sparkling clean dishes and less water spots, a QuadWash System to power clean from multiple angles, SmartThinQ technology that alerts when cleaning is complete, and Inverter Direct Drive function that promises quiet cleaning. TIP: The ideal water temperature for stubborn stains is said to be 120 Farenheit, or about 50 degrees Celsius.

MANY MAY NOT HAVE THOUGHT OF THE DISHWASHER AS AN ESSENTIAL KITCHEN APPLIANCE BUT IT IS ACTUALLY A VERY USEFUL TOOL TO  OWN. ALTHOUGH IT USES ELECTRICITY, IT HELPS YOU SAVE A LOT OF WATER, AND THE HIGH TEMPERATURE HELPS YOU STERILISE YOUR UTENSILS, INCLUDING BABY BOTTLES. IT'S HYGIENIC AND CLEANING IS HASSLE-FREE, ESPECIALLY FOR THOSE WHO DO HEAVY COOKING REGULARLY. 
susan lee, harvey norman specialist

