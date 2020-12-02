Yoga Lin's Singapore concert cancelled

A concert by Taiwanese singer Yoga Lin, slated for Jan 30 next year at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, has been cancelled.

The event's organisers - HIM International Music, CK Star Entertainment and G.H.Y Culture & Media - announced this yesterday, explaining that the move was "due to the current government regulations and travel restrictions in place".

In a release, they said: "The safety and well-being of the artiste, patrons and staff remain a top priority for us. We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused."

Large-scale concerts have been cancelled or postponed since the start of the circuit breaker period in April.

While small-scale indoor live performances with up to two zones of 50 audience members have been allowed at permitted venues since Nov 1, it is not known when large-scale performances can resume.

The National Arts Council and Singapore Tourism Board are accepting applications for pilots of indoor live performances with up to 250 audience members, consisting of five zones of up to 50 audience members each; and outdoor live performances with up to 100 audience members, consisting of two zones of up to 50 audience members each.

Those who have bought tickets to Lin's concert will receive a full refund from Ticketmaster (formerly known as Apactix).

The refund will be automatically credited to the same credit card used for the transaction. It will take 21 business days for credit card refunds to be processed. Patrons who purchased via cash or Nets will be contacted by Ticketmaster for refund arrangements.

For refund inquiries, call 3158-8588 or e-mail enquiry@ticketmaster.sg