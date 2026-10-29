An MRT-inspired musical, Beethoven up close, family pottery: 7 year-end arts picks that build your child’s patience and confidence

Shape clay side by side, hear Beethoven up close or let your child stage a Christmas show with these Catch.sg picks – some are payable with your SG Culture Pass

Exposing young minds to the arts through theatre, music and hands-on workshops helps nurture essential life skills, from patience and discipline to creative confidence.

Every parent hopes to see their child grow in confidence, focus and empathy. Often, the surest route there is time spent together – with stories, music, movement and something to make with their hands.

The seven picks below, curated by Catch.sg, range from a single morning at a concert to a term of dance classes. Each gives children something to gain, and gives you something to enjoy alongside them.

Theatre that shows children every voice matters

DARE Festival 2026 – Who Stole My Spotlight? brings live music, comedy and dance together in one show, with a cast that includes performers of all abilities. Photographed during DARE Festival 2025. PHOTO: MEN WITH LENS

Ordinary commuters become centrestage performers in TransitWorld, a stylised MRT-inspired setting where daily journeys turn into adventures. DARE Festival 2026 – Who Stole My Spotlight? packs live music, vocals, comedy, dance, storytelling and visual spectacle into one sitting – a lively first taste of theatre for children who have never seen a show.

The Singaporean cast includes actor-director Hossan Leong, vocalists Rebekah Sangeetha Dorai and Aqil Fitri, and guitarist Zahier Samad. They share the stage with dancers from Dance Theatre Arts, alongside an ensemble of performers of all abilities, so children in the audience can encounter diversity and inclusion.

DARE Festival 2026 – Who Stole My Spotlight?

By Collective Perspectives

When: Nov 18 at 7.30pm

Where: Gateway Theatre, 3615 Jalan Bukit Merah

Ticket info: From $30 (SG Culture Pass eligible)

More details here

Classical music, up close and curious

Swan Songs, an interactive concert, introduces children to classical music in a fun, relaxed format. Photographed during 1824 Schubert ~ Concerts for Children, The Arts House, Dec 2024. PHOTO: CLARENCE AW

Classical music does not have to feel distant or intimidating. In Swan Songs ~ Beethoven & Schubert, violinists, viola players and cellists from Chamber Music and Arts Singapore use the music to tell stories, in a relaxed format made for young listeners.

The concert is interactive, so children can discover Schubert’s deeply moving work and explore how music can express emotions and tell stories without words with their engaging animateur and internationally acclaimed musicians. Activity booklets are available for sale online or at the venue. Note that babies in arms also require a ticket.

Swan Songs ~ Beethoven & Schubert | Concerts for Children

By Chamber Music and Arts Singapore

When: Dec 6 at 10am

Where: Esplanade Recital Studio, Level 2, 1 Esplanade Drive

Ticket info: $35

More details here

Stories from five countries, skills your child takes home

Puppetry companies from across Asia bring their own cultures and storytelling styles to No Strings Attached. Photographed during No Strings Attached 2025. PHOTO: PAPER MONKEY THEATRE

Companies from Taiwan, South Korea, Thailand, Indonesia and Iran bring their traditions and storytelling styles to the No Strings Attached International Puppetry Festival 2026, showing children how stories are told in other parts of the world. Many of the tales deal with healing, resilience and imagination, giving young audiences words for feelings they may not yet know how to name.

Organised by Singaporean company Paper Monkey Theatre, the festival is headlined by The Soup of Reincarnation, performed in Mandarin and Hokkien. At the fringe workshops, children can also try their hand at puppetry, handling the puppets and making up stories of their own.

No Strings Attached International Puppetry Festival 2026 – Beyond Borders and Strings

By Paper Monkey Theatre

When: Nov 13 to 15; various timings

Where: Goodman Arts Centre, White Box, 90 Goodman Road

Ticket info: From $20

More details here

New words, familiar places

Local titles such as Evelyn Sue Wong’s Just A Little Mynah series help children see their own world on the page. PHOTO: EPIGRAM BOOKS

Children light up when they recognise their own world in a story. At Epigram Bookshop’s Braddell showroom, parents can expect a wide range of local and regional children’s titles that do more than entertain.

From Hwee Goh’s The ABCs Of Old Singapore, which builds cultural literacy through Singapore’s legends and history, to Neil Johnson’s The Day I Forgot My Flag, a story that nurtures creativity and national pride, and Tan Ya Wen’s The Most Punctual Country In The World, which celebrates a child’s independence and imagination – there is something to spark curiosity and grow vocabulary at every age. Reading these stories together is one of the simplest ways to deepen your child’s sense of home.

Epigram Bookshop

When: Open from Monday to Friday, 10am to 6pm

Where: Epigram Bookshop, #03-08, 1008 Toa Payoh North

Note: Only selected titles are SG Culture Pass eligible

More details here

Shaping patience with clay

At the Parent and Child Pottery Experience Class, children learn that clay rewards a steady hand and a little patience. PHOTO: THE POTTERS

Slow down and make something together at this family pottery class, where skilled potters guide parent and child as they shape their own pieces.

Clay rewards patience: a piece only comes together if little hands keep at it, and the payoff is something children can hold and proudly show off. The finished work goes home with you – a ready conversation starter, and a keepsake of time spent making something together.

Parent and Child Pottery Experience Class

By The Potters

When: Ongoing until Dec 31

Where: #06-17, A’Posh Bizhub, 1 Yishun Industrial Street 1

Ticket info: $120 per parent-and-child pair (SG Culture Pass eligible)

More details here

Learning rhythm and poise, from age four

At Apsaras Arts Academy, young dancers learn rhythm, memorisation and stage confidence. Photographed during the Sri Darma Muneeswaran Temple consecration event, May 2026. PHOTO: APSARAS ARTS ACADEMY

Indian classical dance has much to offer young performers: precise footwork, expressive hand gestures, rhythm and long sequences of choreography committed to memory. Mastering them builds a discipline that serves children well beyond the studio, along with the poise and confidence to step on stage and perform.

Established in 1977, Apsaras Arts Academy takes children from as young as four. Alongside dance, students can take up vocal training or learn the mridangam, a double-sided barrel drum used in South Indian classical music.

Indian Classical Dance Classes

By Apsaras Arts Academy

When: Ongoing

Where: Various locations

Cost: From $300 for term group classes; from $50 per individual class

More details here

Their own Christmas show, start to finish

At Sing’theatre Academy, children sing, dance and act their way to a mini-show of their own. Photographed during the Sing’theatre Academy End-Of-Semester Showcase. PHOTO: SING’THEATRE

Over the December holidays, children can put on a mini-show of their own at Sing’theatre’s Musical Theatre Camp – Christmas Edition. Across the camp’s five mornings, they learn joyful songs, explore fun choreography, bring heartwarming scenes to life and even make the props and set for their production, all while collaborating with peers, expressing their own ideas and building confidence along the way.

The camp wraps up with a showcase for parents – a chance to watch your child step into the spotlight, take a bow and perform a show that is entirely their own.

Musical Theatre Camp – Christmas Edition

By Sing’theatre

When: Dec 7 to 11; 9am to 12pm

Where: Sing’theatre Studio, 21 Tan Quee Lan Street, Heritage Place

Ticket info: $405

More details here

Discover more stories about how the arts can enrich your child here.

For more, head to Catch.sg, Singapore’s national platform on all things arts and culture. The $100 SG Culture Pass can be used on eligible events.