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An MRT-inspired musical, Beethoven up close, family pottery: 7 year-end arts picks that build your child’s patience and confidence
Shape clay side by side, hear Beethoven up close or let your child stage a Christmas show with these Catch.sg picks – some are payable with your SG Culture Pass
Every parent hopes to see their child grow in confidence, focus and empathy. Often, the surest route there is time spent together – with stories, music, movement and something to make with their hands.
The seven picks below, curated by Catch.sg, range from a single morning at a concert to a term of dance classes. Each gives children something to gain, and gives you something to enjoy alongside them.
Theatre that shows children every voice matters
Ordinary commuters become centrestage performers in TransitWorld, a stylised MRT-inspired setting where daily journeys turn into adventures. DARE Festival 2026 – Who Stole My Spotlight? packs live music, vocals, comedy, dance, storytelling and visual spectacle into one sitting – a lively first taste of theatre for children who have never seen a show.
The Singaporean cast includes actor-director Hossan Leong, vocalists Rebekah Sangeetha Dorai and Aqil Fitri, and guitarist Zahier Samad. They share the stage with dancers from Dance Theatre Arts, alongside an ensemble of performers of all abilities, so children in the audience can encounter diversity and inclusion.
DARE Festival 2026 – Who Stole My Spotlight?
By Collective Perspectives
When: Nov 18 at 7.30pm
Where: Gateway Theatre, 3615 Jalan Bukit Merah
Ticket info: From $30 (SG Culture Pass eligible)
More details here
Classical music, up close and curious
Classical music does not have to feel distant or intimidating. In Swan Songs ~ Beethoven & Schubert, violinists, viola players and cellists from Chamber Music and Arts Singapore use the music to tell stories, in a relaxed format made for young listeners.
The concert is interactive, so children can discover Schubert’s deeply moving work and explore how music can express emotions and tell stories without words with their engaging animateur and internationally acclaimed musicians. Activity booklets are available for sale online or at the venue. Note that babies in arms also require a ticket.
Swan Songs ~ Beethoven & Schubert | Concerts for Children
By Chamber Music and Arts Singapore
When: Dec 6 at 10am
Where: Esplanade Recital Studio, Level 2, 1 Esplanade Drive
Ticket info: $35
More details here
Stories from five countries, skills your child takes home
Companies from Taiwan, South Korea, Thailand, Indonesia and Iran bring their traditions and storytelling styles to the No Strings Attached International Puppetry Festival 2026, showing children how stories are told in other parts of the world. Many of the tales deal with healing, resilience and imagination, giving young audiences words for feelings they may not yet know how to name.
Organised by Singaporean company Paper Monkey Theatre, the festival is headlined by The Soup of Reincarnation, performed in Mandarin and Hokkien. At the fringe workshops, children can also try their hand at puppetry, handling the puppets and making up stories of their own.
No Strings Attached International Puppetry Festival 2026 – Beyond Borders and Strings
By Paper Monkey Theatre
When: Nov 13 to 15; various timings
Where: Goodman Arts Centre, White Box, 90 Goodman Road
Ticket info: From $20
More details here
New words, familiar places
Children light up when they recognise their own world in a story. At Epigram Bookshop’s Braddell showroom, parents can expect a wide range of local and regional children’s titles that do more than entertain.
From Hwee Goh’s The ABCs Of Old Singapore, which builds cultural literacy through Singapore’s legends and history, to Neil Johnson’s The Day I Forgot My Flag, a story that nurtures creativity and national pride, and Tan Ya Wen’s The Most Punctual Country In The World, which celebrates a child’s independence and imagination – there is something to spark curiosity and grow vocabulary at every age. Reading these stories together is one of the simplest ways to deepen your child’s sense of home.
Epigram Bookshop
When: Open from Monday to Friday, 10am to 6pm
Where: Epigram Bookshop, #03-08, 1008 Toa Payoh North
Note: Only selected titles are SG Culture Pass eligible
More details here
Shaping patience with clay
Slow down and make something together at this family pottery class, where skilled potters guide parent and child as they shape their own pieces.
Clay rewards patience: a piece only comes together if little hands keep at it, and the payoff is something children can hold and proudly show off. The finished work goes home with you – a ready conversation starter, and a keepsake of time spent making something together.
Parent and Child Pottery Experience Class
By The Potters
When: Ongoing until Dec 31
Where: #06-17, A’Posh Bizhub, 1 Yishun Industrial Street 1
Ticket info: $120 per parent-and-child pair (SG Culture Pass eligible)
More details here
Learning rhythm and poise, from age four
Indian classical dance has much to offer young performers: precise footwork, expressive hand gestures, rhythm and long sequences of choreography committed to memory. Mastering them builds a discipline that serves children well beyond the studio, along with the poise and confidence to step on stage and perform.
Established in 1977, Apsaras Arts Academy takes children from as young as four. Alongside dance, students can take up vocal training or learn the mridangam, a double-sided barrel drum used in South Indian classical music.
Indian Classical Dance Classes
By Apsaras Arts Academy
When: Ongoing
Where: Various locations
Cost: From $300 for term group classes; from $50 per individual class
More details here
Their own Christmas show, start to finish
Over the December holidays, children can put on a mini-show of their own at Sing’theatre’s Musical Theatre Camp – Christmas Edition. Across the camp’s five mornings, they learn joyful songs, explore fun choreography, bring heartwarming scenes to life and even make the props and set for their production, all while collaborating with peers, expressing their own ideas and building confidence along the way.
The camp wraps up with a showcase for parents – a chance to watch your child step into the spotlight, take a bow and perform a show that is entirely their own.
Musical Theatre Camp – Christmas Edition
By Sing’theatre
When: Dec 7 to 11; 9am to 12pm
Where: Sing’theatre Studio, 21 Tan Quee Lan Street, Heritage Place
Ticket info: $405
More details here
Discover more stories about how the arts can enrich your child here.
For more, head to Catch.sg, Singapore’s national platform on all things arts and culture. The $100 SG Culture Pass can be used on eligible events.