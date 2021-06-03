Wowed by Warhol

American artist Andy Warhol's Skull, 1976 (above) is part of the exhibition, Andy Warhol Now, at the Museum Ludwig in Cologne, western Germany. The show highlights the late Warhol's artistic practice amid pressing social issues. PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
More than 100 of Warhol's creations are featured in the exhibition, including his self-portrait (above) and other works such as Silver Clouds and Cow Wallpaper. The exhibition is a collaboration between the museum and London's Tate Modern. It ends on June 13.PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
More than 100 of Warhol's creations are featured in the exhibition, including his self-portrait and other works such as Silver Clouds and Cow Wallpaper (both above). The exhibition is a collaboration between the museum and London's Tate Modern. It ends on June 13.PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
