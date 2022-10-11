World’s biggest wardrobe: The Spanish tailors outfitting films and TV shows around the world

ALGETE, Spain – With a vast wardrobe catering to everything from House Of The Dragon (2022) to The Crown (2016 to present), Spain’s Peris Costumes has carved out a well-tailored niche for itself, renting costumes to producers across the globe.

“Here, you can find everything,” says chief executive Javier Toledo, showing off a vast array of costumes and accessories, from suits of armour and frock coats to sailor suits and monastic robes.

All around him, mannequins dressed in 18th-century gowns stand next to posters of the many films his company – based in Algete, a small town outside Madrid – has worked on in recent years.

Since Mr Toledo took over 10 years ago, the business has been transformed.

What began as a small family firm set up by tailors specialising in theatre costumes in the eastern coastal city of Valencia in 1856 has become a world leader in costume hire for the film industry.

And it is a success story closely linked to the rise of on-demand streaming giants such as Netflix, Disney+ and HBO.

“We have responded to the changes that have taken place in the market,” said the 63-year-old entrepreneur with white hair and a neatly trimmed goatee, pointing notably to the explosion in popularity “of the series”.

When he bought the company, Peris Costumes had only a dozen staff, all based in Madrid. Today, the group employs 250 people and has offices or workshops in 15 capital cities, including Budapest, Berlin, Paris and Mexico City.

“During the first half of the year, we were involved in almost 600 productions. And by the end of the year, we’re hoping that will be more than 1,000,” says marketing director Myriam Wais.

Among the films and series that have chosen the company are numerous super-productions, which are very demanding in terms of period or fantasy costumes.

Whether it is The Rings Of Power (2022), Mulan (2020) or Marco Polo (2014 to 2016), many productions prefer to rent costumes rather than invest in making their own.

“Trying to make (the costumes) from scratch is practically impossible because of the time and costs involved,” says Mr Toledo.

And producers appreciate “having costumes that have been worn in and aged with time”, he adds.