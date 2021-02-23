Work in the balance

UPLIFTING SPIRITS: Kenyan acrobatic members of the Mighty Jambo Circus Academy during their training routine at the school in Nairobi, Kenya. The academy has resumed its daily exercise regimen after months of closure since the coronavirus pandemic started.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
EYE ON TRAVEL: While the academy used to depend on performances in Europe, especially in Spain, it has now turned to local performances. With the launch of Covid-19 vaccinations across Europe, the academy - which was started to raise awareness and acceptance of circus art as a means of expression - hopes to be able to perform internationally again.

