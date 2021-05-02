A Labour Day Special

Work 4 days a week?

The pandemic has spurred renewed interest in a four-day work week in some countries. But experts say it is not easy to implement here

As a patient relations executive and treatment coordinator with DP Dental, Ms Tio Chai San (left) enjoys a four-day work week with full-time benefits and full-time pay. This helps her supplement the family income while enabling her to spend more time
As a patient relations executive and treatment coordinator with DP Dental, Ms Tio Chai San (left) enjoys a four-day work week with full-time benefits and full-time pay. This helps her supplement the family income while enabling her to spend more time with her son Jordan, one, and her husband, Mr Joshug Cheong.ST PHOTO: YONG LI XUAN
Senior Correspondent
Published: 
1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

After having a baby, Ms Tio Chai San, 31, wondered if she should look for a job to supplement her family's income. At the same time, she worried about not having enough time for her son, Jordan, who turns one today.

Thanks to a four-day work week at DP Dental, a new arrangement that started in January (see other story), the patient relations executive and treatment coordinator can do both.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on May 02, 2021, with the headline 'Work 4 days a week?'. Subscribe
Topics: 