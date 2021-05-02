For Subscribers
A Labour Day Special
Work 4 days a week?
The pandemic has spurred renewed interest in a four-day work week in some countries. But experts say it is not easy to implement here
After having a baby, Ms Tio Chai San, 31, wondered if she should look for a job to supplement her family's income. At the same time, she worried about not having enough time for her son, Jordan, who turns one today.
Thanks to a four-day work week at DP Dental, a new arrangement that started in January (see other story), the patient relations executive and treatment coordinator can do both.