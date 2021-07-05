Wine from the deep

Buried in the Great Dome room (above) of the Padirac chasm, a cave located in southern France, are 500 bottles of 2016 Probus Clos Triguedina. Discovered in 1889, the cave's 130th anniversary was celebrated in 2019. As part of the commemorative events, a winegrower produced a cuvee to be aged 103m underground, at the foot of the cave, and to benefit from the conducive environment, such as having 97 per cent humidity and a 13 deg C temperature. The bottles were buried in May last year and some have been extracted recently, partly to be used for wine-tasting sessions that accompany cave-visiting experiences.

PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE