Wine from the deep

Buried in the Great Dome room (above) of the Padirac chasm, a cave located in southern France, are 500 bottles of 2016 Probus Clos Triguedina. Discovered in 1889, the cave's 130th anniversary was celebrated in 2019. As part of the commemorative events, a winegrower produced a cuvee to be aged 103m underground, at the foot of the cave, and to benefit from the conducive environment, such as having 97 per cent humidity and a 13 deg C temperature. The bottles were buried in May last year and some have been extracted recently, partly to be used for wine-tasting sessions that accompany cave-visiting experiences.PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
Buried in the Great Dome room of the Padirac chasm, a cave located in southern France, are 500 bottles of 2016 Probus Clos Triguedina. Discovered in 1889, the cave's 130th anniversary was celebrated in 2019. As part of the commemorative events, a winegrower produced a cuvee to be aged 103m underground, at the foot of the cave, and to benefit from the conducive environment, such as having 97 per cent humidity and a 13 deg C temperature. The bottles were buried in May last year and some have been extracted recently (above), partly to be used for wine-tasting sessions that accompany cave-visiting experiences.PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on July 05, 2021, with the headline 'Wine from the deep'.
