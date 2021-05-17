Win movie tickets

Readers of The Straits Times have a chance to win a pair of tickets to Chinese box-office hit Sister.

In this coming-of-age movie, An Ran (Zhang Zifeng) finds herself having to take care of her young brother, An Ziheng (Kim Darren Yowon), after their parents' sudden death.

Director Yin Ruoxin and screenwriter You Xiaoying touch on social issues in China, such as the tug of war between traditional family values and individual rights as well as the country's deep-seated cultural preference for boys.

The film has been a hit in China with its strong message, talented young actors, stunning visuals and touching score.

Forty pairs of tickets are up for grabs. Join the lucky draw by entering your details at this website, sis-ter.sphcontests.com.sg.

The contest runs till Friday, 11.59pm. Winners will be notified by e-mail on May 25.